Slow Driver in Porsche 911 Races Fast Driver in VW Jetta, Things Go South

16 Jun 2017, 15:23 UTC ·
by
If you know your way around a car, but you can't afford a go-fast machine, there's no need to spend your dreaming about receiving that track day trophy. The same kind of glory could await you in real life and you just have to take your family sedan to the racetrack to grab those laurels. And we've got the video to prove it, one that involves a Volkswagen Jetta and a Porsche 911.
The adventure we're looking at comes from Willow Springs and involves a current-generation Jetta powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine and a not-so-turbocharged Carrera S Neunelfer.

The all-front machine packs a respectable 150 hp, while the rear-happy sportscar comes with 400 ponies, which is why the velocity-obsessed crew over at Donut Media decided to place the first in the hands of a skilled driver, while inviting a slow guy to get behind the wheel of the latter.

Some of you might find the format familiar, which probably means you checked out the previous and first episode of the tail, which saw James battling James (the two happen to share their name) in a Mitsubishi Mirage vs Mercedes-AMG CLA45 sedan shenanigan.

Despite the fact that you don't need to be a racing driver to figure out the massive driving skill gap separating these drivers, the 78 horses of the Mirage weren't nearly enough to prove the driving skill could one day help you leave wealthy guys behind on the track.

And while the performance gap between the two Volkswagen Group contraptions remains uber-serious, at least Mr. Fast Driver gets a decent machine to hoon through the bends at Willow Springs.

Now, before you go on to find out who grabbed the imaginary champagne, allow us to point out that, especially while abusing a rear-engined animal like the 911, your steering wheel inputs need to be as soft as possible (some of the action in the clip below might just make you believe otherwise).

And, to understand just how much of a difference this aspect can make, here's a comparo involving a pair of Nurburgring laps in a 2018 911 GT3.

