Which Is More Important for Getting Round a Track Fast: Brawn or Brain?

 
5 Jun 2017
by
Most of us think of ourselves as pretty fast drivers, but for some, that myth can quickly come tumbling down during the first track day experience.
Just because you overtake everybody on the highway doesn't necessarily make you a good driver - it just means you're much more open to breaking the laws. You can't really know how fast you are before you've tried lapping a circuit and getting a bit of reference on your time.

The revelation can come as a shock and a huge blow to our self-esteems, but there are those who get over it more easily. It's the people who realize they can't be the best at everything, and there's nothing more important about driving than any other activity out there.

James is one of these guys. He's also the head writer at Donut Media, and he's more than willing to acknowledge he's a slow driver. He's also freely admitting to being a regular at Wendy's fast food, which was something his t-shirt was struggling to hide without too much success.

The other James is the creative director at Donut Media, and he describes himself as a fast driver. He says he's grown up racing cars, which might have something to do with that. Today, though, he won't be doing any of that. Well, technically he will, only he'll be driving a Mitsubishi Rage (yes, it's a Mirage) hatchback around the track.

James, on the other hand, will be slotting his Wendy's body behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG CLA45 sedan - not exactly a race car, but with 330-odd horsepower, it's still a massive improvement over the 78 of the Mitsubishi.

So, will the extra 252 horsepower prove to be decisive, or will the superior skill of the more experienced racing driver make all the difference? The two lined up at the starting line of the Willow Springs track to find out.

At first glance, the gap between the two vehicles seems to be too significant. There's only so much skill can do against pushing the throttle pedal and nothing happening. Skill usually does its thing in the corners, but whatever the Rage James could make up for when turning, the AMG James would nullify in the straight bits.

At least that's what the theory says. For the actual result of this "completely unscientific experiment," you'll have to watch the video below. It's quite short and equally entertaining.

