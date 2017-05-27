Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate Does Front Flip in Brutal Circuit Zandvoort Crash

You shouldn't point your finger at an aficionado throwing a glance at a Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate and thinking the twin-turbo V8 machine is not the kind of contraption one would expect to see at a track day. After all, we've seen worse preconceptions - performance estates make awesome circuit toys, especially if you're more focused on grip play thrills than anything else.





Alas, the world now has one less such Affalterbach machine, with a



Judging by what we can see in the images we have here (no accident footage has surfaced so far), the crash saw the 4.0-liter fighter sliding off the track at considerable speed - at least the images offer us a complete take on the matter.



The C63 seems to have tipped over after plowing through the gravel trap on the side of the circuit. At that point, the Mercedes- AMG still carried enough momentum for the impact with the tire barrier to cause a massive air time spin.



Following what appears to be a front flip mixed with a twist, the vehicle landed on the other side of the rubber barrier. Given its ordeal, you might be surprised by the condition of the car displayed in the post-accident image.



Fortunately,



So, if you thought you had a tough Friday, just consider what somebody inside an insurance office probably went through yesterday... So yes, the family-friendly incarnation of the C63 makes for a wonderful way to enjoy yourself on the circuit, whether you're sharing the giggle with the passengers or not.Alas, the world now has one less such Affalterbach machine, with a Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate having been involved in a brutal accident on The Netherlands' Circuit Zandvoort yesterday.Judging by what we can see in the images we have here (no accident footage has surfaced so far), the crash saw the 4.0-liter fighter sliding off the track at considerable speed - at least the images offer us a complete take on the matter.The C63 seems to have tipped over after plowing through the gravel trap on the side of the circuit. At that point, the Mercedes-still carried enough momentum for the impact with the tire barrier to cause a massive air time spin.Following what appears to be a front flip mixed with a twist, the vehicle landed on the other side of the rubber barrier. Given its ordeal, you might be surprised by the condition of the car displayed in the post-accident image.Fortunately, Pluim Fotografie , the label behind these images, lets us know that track gossip talked about the driver of the C63 "being OK" after the impacts. However, the first image makes it seem that the car also had a passenger, but we weren't offered any details related to this matter.So, if you thought you had a tough Friday, just consider what somebody inside an insurance office probably went through yesterday...