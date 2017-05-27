autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate Does Front Flip in Brutal Circuit Zandvoort Crash

 
27 May 2017, 10:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You shouldn't point your finger at an aficionado throwing a glance at a Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate and thinking the twin-turbo V8 machine is not the kind of contraption one would expect to see at a track day. After all, we've seen worse preconceptions - performance estates make awesome circuit toys, especially if you're more focused on grip play thrills than anything else.
So yes, the family-friendly incarnation of the C63 makes for a wonderful way to enjoy yourself on the circuit, whether you're sharing the giggle with the passengers or not.

Alas, the world now has one less such Affalterbach machine, with a Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate having been involved in a brutal accident on The Netherlands' Circuit Zandvoort yesterday.

Judging by what we can see in the images we have here (no accident footage has surfaced so far), the crash saw the 4.0-liter fighter sliding off the track at considerable speed - at least the images offer us a complete take on the matter.

The C63 seems to have tipped over after plowing through the gravel trap on the side of the circuit. At that point, the Mercedes-AMG still carried enough momentum for the impact with the tire barrier to cause a massive air time spin.

Following what appears to be a front flip mixed with a twist, the vehicle landed on the other side of the rubber barrier. Given its ordeal, you might be surprised by the condition of the car displayed in the post-accident image.

Fortunately, Pluim Fotografie, the label behind these images, lets us know that track gossip talked about the driver of the C63 "being OK" after the impacts. However, the first image makes it seem that the car also had a passenger, but we weren't offered any details related to this matter.

So, if you thought you had a tough Friday, just consider what somebody inside an insurance office probably went through yesterday...
Mercedes-AMG C63 mercedes-amg c63 estate crash accident track day
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74