BMW M2 Nurburgring Near Crash Sees Lucky Driver Getting Saved by The Nannies

 
21 May 2017, 12:27 UTC ·
Whether we're talking about advanced electronics such as BMW's latest-generation DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) or the understeer net built into most sportscars' handling configuration, such electronic nannies are there for a reason and we're here to deliver the freshest example of this. We're talking about a near crash that has been taken out of the Nurburgring oven yesterday.
The incident involved a BMW M2 and, judging by how intense things were, its driver might still be thinking about the Nordschleife adventure.

We're not sure what determined the M2 guy to carry too much speed into Arenberg, since the piece of footage documenting the stunt doesn't involve the bend entry phase.

Nevertheless, the driver of the Merc that had been passed by the M2 must've gone through one (Green) Hell of an experience too. And that's because, upon returning to the track after understeering into the gravel trap on the exterior of the curve, the Bimmer threatened to crash into the CLA Shooting Brake.

Oh well, at least the only direct consequence of this near crash was a bit of a gravel bath for the BMW M2.

Come to think, of it, the incident, which took place yesterday, wasn't even the most spectacular near crash of that Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) event.

That title probably goes to the Porsche 911 GT3 ordeal we brought to you earlier today. For one thing, the Neunelfer near accident took place at a more generous velocity level. Then there's the pendulum effect generated by the Porscha's rear-engined layout, which saw the man behind the wheel going through quite a fight while trying to seize the dancing foolishness.

And incidents such as the one seen here are the reason for which drivers should take things gradually when hitting the Ring, with this 918 Spyder guy nearly setting an example.

