World's Only Nardo Grey Porsche 911 GT3 RS Looks Like an Understated Treasure

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the only PTS Nardo Grey (nardograu; non-metallic UNI; Y7C) 991.1 GT3 RS in the world, near Munich, Germany. This is one of the last 991.1 GT3 RS's to be produced, and certainly one of the very last PTS examples. It has a myriad of Porsche Exclusive options inside as well, with the main theme being interior trim painted in Nardo Grey (air vents, sat nav frame, center console), as well as deviated stitching throughout in Racing Yellow. A few CXX "custom tailoring" options as well, including door pulls in Racing Yellow, and door entry guards with "GT3RS" illuminated in Yellow. Much thanks to my friend @vogma who had the opportunity to see it in person and shared the details of this very special car with me. What are your thoughts? #PTSRS

