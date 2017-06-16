World's Only Nardo Grey Porsche 911 GT3 RS Looks Like an Understated Treasure

This Zuffenhausen
machine is dressed in Nardo Grey, with the Paint To Sample shade managing to partially conceal the extrovert aerodynamic approach used by the rear-engined beast.
The car, which features the silver wheels and black headlight inner graphics, was caught on camera while awaiting delivery inside a dealer, being found in Munich, Germany.
While we can't take a peek at the interior of the track special, the Instagram page that brought this Neunelfer to our attention mentions that the said color is also found inside the vehicle. To be more precise, Nardo Grey was used for the air vents, infotainment screen bezel and center console trim.
Those who prefer vivid color should know that the interior of this Porscha also features Racing Yellow stitching, so a strong contrast is guaranteed.
Who knows? Perhaps the owner was inspired by the Yellow calipers signaling the presence of the standard PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies when choosing the said cabin shade.
Oh, and we should also mention the Racing Yellow door straps (nothings says weight reduction quite like such a feature) and the yellow lighting for the door entry sills.
Interestingly, we are told that this is the world's only Nardo Grey 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS
, so this coupe packs an uber-exclusivity ace up its sleeve.
Of course, Nardo Grey is just one of the shades of gray one can select when configuring a 911. And, for the sake of comparison, we'll remind you of the time when we brought
you a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK dressed in Fashion Grey.
A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the only PTS Nardo Grey (nardograu; non-metallic UNI; Y7C) 991.1 GT3 RS in the world, near Munich, Germany. This is one of the last 991.1 GT3 RS's to be produced, and certainly one of the very last PTS examples. It has a myriad of Porsche Exclusive options inside as well, with the main theme being interior trim painted in Nardo Grey (air vents, sat nav frame, center console), as well as deviated stitching throughout in Racing Yellow. A few CXX "custom tailoring" options as well, including door pulls in Racing Yellow, and door entry guards with "GT3RS" illuminated in Yellow. Much thanks to my friend @vogma who had the opportunity to see it in person and shared the details of this very special car with me. What are your thoughts? #PTSRS
