When Zuffenhausen made the transition from the 997 incarnation of the Neunelfer to the current 991 generation, the Germans went for a host of important changes. Well, 911 history is about to repeat itself, with the 992-gen Neunelfer set to be taken far from the current model.

11 photos



Nevertheless, while the Carrera models already pack the new body, the 992 Turbo is still in its test mule phase, as demonstrated by the spyshots you're looking at, which show the supercar doing its thing on the Nurburgring.



Even so, the wider tracks are obvious and, in a bit of a far stretch, Rauh-Welt Begriff fans might jump for joy over this prototype sporting fat fenders that are not all that different from what Akira Nakai fits to the air-cooled Nenelfer he modifies.



Porsche might have switched the position of the engine and the gearbox for the



The German engineers have reportedly water-sprayed the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six of the 991.2 Turbo (S) for the nearly-ready 2018 GT2 RS, with this HP . However, the engine could be retired, with Porsche introducing an all-new, possibly smaller, engine for the next-gen 911 Turbo and Turbo S.



In fact, earlier this year, we talked about the possibility of the 911 lineup going down the route of the new Panamera, which would see the Turbo packing a high-output internal combustion engine and the



Nevertheless, such rumors, along with those covering a more efficiency-focused hybrid model (perhaps labeled as a 4 E-Hybrid), have lost traction. That has to do with the carmaker explaining that it has postponed the development of a gas-electric 911 to focus on the Mission E all-electric model.



Those willing to adorn their driveways with a 992 Turbo should make sure their bank accounts are prepared for the adventure. For one thing, the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp saw the German automaker boosting the price of the Turbo S by $5,400, while the price of the Turbo jumped by an even more substantial $8,100. As always with the rear-engined model, you shouldn't expect the generation change to be marked by anything more than slight visual tweaks. We've spied the 2019/2020 Porsche 911 on countless occasions, with the most important styling transformations concerning the rear end, where we noticed a melange involving Mission E-like taillights that run across the car and a generous rear wing that seems to be a nod to the 959.Nevertheless, while the Carrera models already pack the new body, the 992 Turbo is still in its test mule phase, as demonstrated by the spyshots you're looking at, which show the supercar doing its thing on the Nurburgring.Even so, the wider tracks are obvious and, in a bit of a far stretch, Rauh-Welt Begriff fans might jump for joy over this prototype sporting fat fenders that are not all that different from what Akira Nakai fits to the air-cooled Nenelfer he modifies.Porsche might have switched the position of the engine and the gearbox for the 2017 911 RSR racecar, thus calling for the mid-engined label, but the 992 Neunelfer will remain a rear-engined animal. However, as with the 991, the generation change should see the powerplant getting a few inches closer to the center of the car, albeit not enough to require the rear seats to be removed.The German engineers have reportedly water-sprayed the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six of the 991.2 Turbo (S) for the nearly-ready 2018 GT2 RS, with this expected to see the boxer jumping from 580 to 700. However, the engine could be retired, with Porsche introducing an all-new, possibly smaller, engine for the next-gen 911 Turbo and Turbo S.In fact, earlier this year, we talked about the possibility of the 911 lineup going down the route of the new Panamera, which would see the Turbo packing a high-output internal combustion engine and the Turbo S morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, a 700 hp beast.Nevertheless, such rumors, along with those covering a more efficiency-focused hybrid model (perhaps labeled as a 4 E-Hybrid), have lost traction. That has to do with the carmaker explaining that it has postponed the development of a gas-electric 911 to focus on the Mission E all-electric model.Those willing to adorn their driveways with a 992 Turbo should make sure their bank accounts are prepared for the adventure. For one thing, the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp saw the German automaker boosting the price of the Turbo S by $5,400, while the price of the Turbo jumped by an even more substantial $8,100.