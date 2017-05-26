McLaren P1 LM Demolishes Nurburgring Production Car Record with 6:43.2 Lap

About one month ago, we showed
you a clip of the McLaren P1 LM doing the blitz thing on the Nurburgring and we wondered whether the uber-P1 was aiming to set a new record. Well, the answer is positive and we have the full lap footage that backs the hybrid missile's flight.
The Big Mac managed to get round the Nordschleife in 6:43.2 and thus we must thank it for not allowing an EV to be the quickest on the infamous German track - this comparison is obviously questionable, as the 6:45.9 NIO EP9
was never listed as a production car.
Speaking of which, this also means that Lamborghini can kiss the record goodbye (the 6:52 Huracan Performante
remains an astonishing piece of naturally aspirated motoring, though).
The one manhandling the car was 1999 Indianapolis winner Kenny Brack, who also helped the P1 LM set a Goodwood Hillclimb record last summer.
Now, as for the road-legal status of the P1 LM, we have to mention that it all started with Woking building the P1 GTR track-confined incarnation of its halo car. Lanzante Motorsport, which fielded the (sort of) factory-backed F1 LM that grabbed the Le Mans victory back in 1995, created a package that would allow P1 GTRs to get their license plates back. And McLaren closed the circle by releasing the even-fiercer P1 LM.
Ever since the Goodwood introduction of the ultimate P1, the British automaker built five incarnations of the devil, with the car used for the Green Hell feat being the XP1LM tester that packs an identical configuration to those machines. It's worth noting that Pirelli came up with road-legal Trofeo rubber suited to the needs of the LM.
We are also told that, once the Ring shenanigan was over, the 1,000 hp beast was driven from Germany back to the mother ship in the UK.
Spoiler alert: this is the kind of uber-sharp clip that isn't compatible with popcorn-related activities. After all, you wouldn't want to miss moments such as a slight delay that might've cost one second or a white-knuckle countersteer moment, would you?
We'll be here, watching the clip on repeat and doing the slow clap...