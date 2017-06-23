autoevolution

Road Legal 2017 Porsche 911 RSR Rendered as Mid-Engined Special We'll Never Get

23 Jun 2017, 12:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The 2017 911 RSR has brought quite a twist in Porsche Neunelfer history, with the racecar switching to a mid-engined configuration. Sure, those outside the Zuffenhausen realm might thing that switching the position of the flat-six and the gearbox isn't that much of a revolution, but anybody whose even remotely interested in 911s knows that's not true.
9 photos
2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR2017 Porsche 911 RSR
As such, we're extremely surprised it took the world wide web months to come up with a rendering that portrays a road legal incarnation of the mid-engined 911.

Murdered out treatment aside, the main changes brought by this pixel manipulation have seen that massive rear wing being removed, while the competition wheels were swapped with HRE rollers.

And we have to admit we got the giggles when thinking about that click-it removable rear apron being able to solve one's potential fender bender issues on the spot.

Truth be told, the render, which comes from Khyzyl Saleem, a young British artist whose work we've shown you on multiple occasions, strikes quite a chord. Forbidden fruit, anybody?

For one thing, the closest we're expecting Porsche to get to a mid-engined 911 wearing license plates is the introduction of the next-gen Neunelfer.

As we explained when bringing you a series of 992-gen Neunelfer spy material, the generation change will bring the engine one or two inches closer to the center of the car, as it has happened with the 997-to-991 switch. Nevertheless, this won't involve the removal of the rear seats, not will it imply the engine losing its aft-of-the-rear-axle position. Oh, and by the way, we'll remind you that the Turbo incarnation of the 992 has also been spied, albeit in test mule form.

So, since the 718 Cayman is only a few options away from costing half the price of a base 911, those of you looking for a mid-engine Zuffenhausen sportscar could always go down this path.
2017 porsche 911 rsr Porsche 911 Porsche rendering cool pic of the day
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed