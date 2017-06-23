Road Legal 2017 Porsche 911 RSR Rendered as Mid-Engined Special We'll Never Get

As such, we're extremely surprised it took the world wide web months to come up with a rendering that portrays a road legal incarnation of the mid-engined 911.
Murdered out treatment aside, the main changes brought by this pixel manipulation have seen that massive rear wing being removed, while the competition wheels were swapped with HRE rollers.
And we have to admit we got the giggles when thinking about that click-it removable rear apron being able to solve one's potential fender bender issues on the spot.
Truth be told, the render, which comes from Khyzyl Saleem
, a young British artist whose work we've shown you on multiple occasions, strikes quite a chord. Forbidden fruit, anybody?
For one thing, the closest we're expecting Porsche to get to a mid-engined 911 wearing license plates is the introduction of the next-gen Neunelfer.
As we explained when bringing you a series of 992-gen Neunelfer spy material
, the generation change will bring the engine one or two inches closer to the center of the car, as it has happened with the 997-to-991 switch. Nevertheless, this won't involve the removal of the rear seats, not will it imply the engine losing its aft-of-the-rear-axle position. Oh, and by the way, we'll remind you that the Turbo incarnation of the 992 has also been spied
, albeit in test mule form.
So, since the 718 Cayman is only a few options away from costing half the price of a base 911, those of you looking for a mid-engine Zuffenhausen sportscar could always go down this path.