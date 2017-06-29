2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS At Goodwood Festival Of Speed, Looks Brutal Under Cover

All we have for now are images of the covered car, but, given the extreme aero of the track special, the Rennsport Neunelfer manages to shine even when hidden from our eyes - with the 991.2 GT3
also on display, you can't blame Zuffenhausen for "postponing" the GT2 RS unveiling.
Since the E3 gaming convention has already allowed us to check out the appearance of the production Neunelfer, simply seeing the Porscha at Goodwood wouldn't mean all that much.
However, we're expecting the Earl of March's land to see the rear-wheel-drive special making its dynamic debut. As such, we should get to check out the GT2 RS smoking its tires soon.
According to the info coming from the early shotgun rides
Porsche offered to journalists, the rear-engined animal packs 700 hp, using a pumped-up incarnation of the 3.8-liter flat-six animating the Turbo and Turbo S (the boxer has reportedly been water-injected).
Unlike the 2018 GT3, the Rennsport model will only be offered with a PDK tranny, as the German carmaker is aiming for the ultimate lap times. Speaking of which, we could see the 991.2 GT2 RS going round the Nurburgring in under seven minutes.
The list of options offered for this mean supercar will bring plenty of sweet-sounding tech bits, such as a Weissach package that will allow the already-light machine to take its diet even further.
Last year, we saw Porsche pulling all sorts of stunts (yes, burnouts
and donuts were on the menu) at Goodwood while using the 911 R and we can't wait to see the GT2 RS taking over.
