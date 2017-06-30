Second-Generation Nissan Leaf Shows Off Its Grille In Latest Teaser

The Japanese automaker and prospective customers have high expectations for the new kid on the block, chiefly because it has to be better in every single way than its predecessor. Speaking of which, the Leaf as we know it today managed to sell 270,000-plus examples to date.
Roomier and more mature-looking than the frog-eyed first generation, the 2018 Nissan Leaf
is garnished with what appears to be a novel take on the V-Motion grille. The diamond-shaped design has a three-dimensional effect, and as expected, the Nissan badge is located at the grille’s center.
Inspired, in part, by the IDS Concept, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is also the bearer of Micra-like styling cues here and there. The interior will be a nicer place to be in, though the essentials won’t change too much from the tried-and-tested recipe introduced by the first-generation model. The overhauled instrument cluster
is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights.
On the technological front, the name of the game in the all-new Leaf’s case is ProPilot. Essentially a suite of features that enable semi-autonomous driving, ProPilot addresses the chores of stop-and-go highway driving, and operates at speeds no greater than 95 km/h (59 mph).
Last, but certainly not least, the 2018 Leaf is expected to introduce an available 60 kWh battery
. The optional pack is certain to put the newcomer in the ballpark of the Tesla Model 3 as far as range is concerned. An updated version of the 30 kWh battery in today’s Leaf is expected to be offered as standard. All in all, it would be best to wait for Nissan to come clean about what’s hiding under the skin in a future teaser.
The new Nissan LEAF Premieres September 6, 2017 #Nissan #LEAF
A post shared by Nissan (@nissan) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:01am PDT