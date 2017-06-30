autoevolution

Second-Generation Nissan Leaf Shows Off Its Grille In Latest Teaser

30 Jun 2017, 15:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Together with the Tesla Model 3, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is arguably the second most anticipated electric vehicle of the year. All-new inside and out, the Leaf will be teased up until the big reveal on September 6, 2017.
72 photos
2018 Nissan Leaf grille2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf steering wheel and instrument cluster2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf steering wheel and instrument cluster2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf
The Japanese automaker and prospective customers have high expectations for the new kid on the block, chiefly because it has to be better in every single way than its predecessor. Speaking of which, the Leaf as we know it today managed to sell 270,000-plus examples to date.

Roomier and more mature-looking than the frog-eyed first generation, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is garnished with what appears to be a novel take on the V-Motion grille. The diamond-shaped design has a three-dimensional effect, and as expected, the Nissan badge is located at the grille’s center.

Inspired, in part, by the IDS Concept, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is also the bearer of Micra-like styling cues here and there. The interior will be a nicer place to be in, though the essentials won’t change too much from the tried-and-tested recipe introduced by the first-generation model. The overhauled instrument cluster is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights.

On the technological front, the name of the game in the all-new Leaf’s case is ProPilot. Essentially a suite of features that enable semi-autonomous driving, ProPilot addresses the chores of stop-and-go highway driving, and operates at speeds no greater than 95 km/h (59 mph).

Last, but certainly not least, the 2018 Leaf is expected to introduce an available 60 kWh battery. The optional pack is certain to put the newcomer in the ballpark of the Tesla Model 3 as far as range is concerned. An updated version of the 30 kWh battery in today’s Leaf is expected to be offered as standard. All in all, it would be best to wait for Nissan to come clean about what’s hiding under the skin in a future teaser.

 

The new Nissan LEAF Premieres September 6, 2017 #Nissan #LEAF

A post shared by Nissan (@nissan) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

2018 Nissan Leaf design nissan leaf teaser Nissan EV
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017