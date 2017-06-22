autoevolution

2018 Nissan Leaf Digital Instrument Cluster Teased, ProPilot Confirmed

22 Jun 2017, 16:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
More conservative in design compared to the model it replaces, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is just around the corner. Confirmed to debut at the beginning of September at an event in Tokyo, the compact-sized hatchback has been teased once again.
36 photos
2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot technology2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf steering wheel and instrument cluster2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf teaser2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf
The second teaser isn’t about the LED headlights of the all-new model, but depicts the steering wheel and the instrument cluster. From it, it’s easy to work out that we’re dealing with digital instruments that are arranged in a more visually satisfying fashion that what the current Leaf has to offer.

“Oh look, it says Pilot there.” It certainly does, and a second look reveals that the semi-autonomous driving system is operating at 95 km/h, translating to 59 miles per hour in American and British currency. Right under the D symbol, you’ll notice the odometer showing 225.5 kilometers. Is this an Easter egg that implies the Leaf can travel an EPA-rated 140 miles on a full charge?

It might be, but there’s more to it than that. You see, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is expected to be offered with an optional battery pack. From 60 kWh capacity, the lithium-ion battery should be good for anything between 215 and 250 miles (346 to 410 kilometers). That’s the estimate offered by Kazuo Yajima, the automaker’s global director of electric vehicle and HEV technology.

If I may turn the focus back to ProPilot, the system in the Leaf is meant to reduce “the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving.” Virtually the same semi-autonomous technology available in the Serena and X-Trail, ProPilot can control acceleration, braking, and steering during single-lane driving on the highway. The facelifted Qashqai will receive ProPilot in the spring of 2018, and Nissan is committed to perfecting the technology even further.

As we wait for Nissan to hit us with the third teaser, it should be noted that the first-generation Leaf holds the title of world’s best-selling electric vehicle. To date, more than 270,000 examples have been sold in the entire world.


2018 Nissan Leaf propilot nissan leaf teaser Nissan EV hatchback
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017