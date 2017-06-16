Nissan Prices 2017 Titan King Cab And 2017 Titan XD King Cab

Available in rear- and four-wheel-drive, as well as in three trim levels (S, SV, and Pro-4X), the Titan is covered by “America’s Best Truck Warranty.”
More to the point, Nissan
is much obliged to offer 5 years or 100,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage, whichever comes first. The same warranty applies to Cummins diesel-powered models.
Rated at 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque, the gas-fed V8 fits the bill for most jobs. The Titan in King Cab configuration, when equipped properly, can tow loads as heavy as 9,420 pounds. Maximum payload capacity, meanwhile, is rated at an appropriate 1,640 pounds.
Capable of seating six people, the King Cab has been designed with wide-opening rear doors specifically to make it easier getting onboard. Titan customers who plan on using the full-size pickup truck mostly for work may be interested in the segment-first rear seat delete option.
In its most well-equipped form, the 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab has a suggested retail price of $43,290. Stepping up to the XD translates to $45,440. Opt for the torquey 5.0-liter turbo diesel V8, and the pricing for the most complete Titan XD King Cab goes past the $50,000 mark.
Designed and engineered in the United States, the Titan and Titan XD are assembled at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Canton, Mississippi. The Endurance V8 is produced in Decherd, Tennessee, whereas the Cummins V8 is manufactured in Columbus, Indiana.
Introduced in 2015 for the 2016 model year, the second-generation Nissan Titan
is still selling slower than the more established competition. In the United States, the full-size workhorse sold 21,880 examples in 2016, representing an increase of 80.2 percent from the previous year. To put that into perspective, the ever-popular Ford F-Series in both light- and heavy-duty guises moved a mind-boggling 820,799 examples.