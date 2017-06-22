2018 Nissan Leaf Flaunts Headlights In Latest Spy Photos

Teased in May 2017 by an image depicting the LED-adorned headlights
, the second generation of the compact hatchback has been spied once more by the relentless paparazzi. Pictured here with Michigan manufacturer plates and in U.S. specification, the newcomer is gifted with a design language more akin to a regular car rather than a frog-eyed freak of nature.
Compared to earlier sightings, the heavy camouflage is now gone, thus allowing us to observe the design of the front bumper and front grille. A look at the profile reveals an airier cabin and a longer wheelbase, while the rear suggests more trunk capacity. As for the taillights, well, their C-shaped enclosures are inspired straight from the all-new-for-2017 Micra
.
Showcased by Calsonic Kansei but not yet confirmed by Nissan, the second-generation Leaf is expected to get an all-new Power Control System. As for battery options, the 2018 Leaf in its most no-frills specification is rumored to boast a range of approximately 150 miles (241 kilometers). A larger battery, probably the 60 kWh unit presented at EVS29
, will be available as an option. With it, the long-awaited electric vehicle could get really close to 214 miles (344 kilometers) or thereabout.
If we’re to believe EV-HEV technology development director Kazuo Yajima’s words on this subject, the redesigned Leaf will boast with anything between 215 and 250 miles
according to the JC08 test cycle. So to speak, that sort of range would be a checkmate for the Chevrolet Bolt.
Scheduled to arrive in the U.S. late in 2017
, European deliveries of the all-new Leaf will kick off in early 2018. The official debut, as confirmed by Nissan, will happen on September 6 in Tokyo, which translates to September 5 for most of the rest of the world. ‘Till then, brace yourselves for plenty of teasers and Easter Eggs.