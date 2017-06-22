autoevolution

2018 Nissan Leaf Flaunts Headlights In Latest Spy Photos

22 Jun 2017, 6:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Confirmed to be shown in all its glory in September, the 2018 Nissan Leaf has the weight of the world on its shoulders. Superseded only by the Tesla Model S by a hair's breadth as far as sales are concerned, the primary task of the Leaf is to retrieve its crown from the Californian full-size sedan.
16 photos
2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf2018 Nissan Leaf
Teased in May 2017 by an image depicting the LED-adorned headlights, the second generation of the compact hatchback has been spied once more by the relentless paparazzi. Pictured here with Michigan manufacturer plates and in U.S. specification, the newcomer is gifted with a design language more akin to a regular car rather than a frog-eyed freak of nature.

Compared to earlier sightings, the heavy camouflage is now gone, thus allowing us to observe the design of the front bumper and front grille. A look at the profile reveals an airier cabin and a longer wheelbase, while the rear suggests more trunk capacity. As for the taillights, well, their C-shaped enclosures are inspired straight from the all-new-for-2017 Micra.

Showcased by Calsonic Kansei but not yet confirmed by Nissan, the second-generation Leaf is expected to get an all-new Power Control System. As for battery options, the 2018 Leaf in its most no-frills specification is rumored to boast a range of approximately 150 miles (241 kilometers). A larger battery, probably the 60 kWh unit presented at EVS29, will be available as an option. With it, the long-awaited electric vehicle could get really close to 214 miles (344 kilometers) or thereabout.

If we’re to believe EV-HEV technology development director Kazuo Yajima’s words on this subject, the redesigned Leaf will boast with anything between 215 and 250 miles according to the JC08 test cycle. So to speak, that sort of range would be a checkmate for the Chevrolet Bolt.

Scheduled to arrive in the U.S. late in 2017, European deliveries of the all-new Leaf will kick off in early 2018. The official debut, as confirmed by Nissan, will happen on September 6 in Tokyo, which translates to September 5 for most of the rest of the world. ‘Till then, brace yourselves for plenty of teasers and Easter Eggs.
2018 Nissan Leaf spyshots nissan leaf EV Nissan hatchback
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed