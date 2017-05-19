2018 Nissan Leaf Teaser Reveals Headlight Design

Nissan is, at long last, ready to start revealing the second generation of the Leaf
. All new from the ground up, the successor to the world’s best-selling EV has some pretty big shoes to fill. So what’s cooking?
Before anything, let’s take a look back at what the first generation of the breed achieved in the period from December 2010 to the present day. Here are two numbers that paint the complete picture: 260,000-plus vehicles sold, 107-mile range from a 30 kWh lithium-ion battery
.
One of the lesser points of the Leaf is the styling. Some call it frog-eyed, whereas others - me included, consider it a mix of quirkiness and conventional. The 2018 model year, meanwhile, will bring forth more visual zest and better proportions. This is apparent from spy photos
of pre-production prototypes, the featured teaser pic of the LED-accented headlights, as well as the hood and bumper design.
With the first glimpse at the next-generation Leaf, Nissan
raises the hype even further with a catchline that goes something like this: “Amazing things are worth waiting for.”
Amazing may not have a place in this particular context, but there’s no shadow of a doubt the 2018 Leaf is a superior product compared to its padre.
Expected to make its real-life debut this coming September at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the newcomer is rumored to sport 40 and 60 kWh batteries. In the latter’s case, an EPA-rated 214-mile range should be easily doable. But thanks to all-new battery cell technology, the Leaf 60 kWh
might be able to outgun the electric vehicle of the moment: the Chevrolet Bolt and its 238-mile range.
Of course the NEDC cycle will be even more generous, but then again, the Environmental Protection Agency’s estimate is that bit closer to real-world performance. On an ending note, it’s best to brace yourselves for a long, long teaser campaign until Nissan is finally ready to reveal all there is to know about the all-new Leaf
.
Amazing things are worth waiting for. The new #Nissan #LEAF. Coming soon.
A post shared by Nissan USA (@nissanusa) on May 18, 2017 at 9:07am PDT