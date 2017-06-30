2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Launched at Goodwood, Costs $304,584 with Weissach Pack

En route to autonomous driving, cars are getting tamer and tamer. And if you're looking for an antidote, the Goodwood Festival of Speed has just marked the introduction of a brilliant one, namely the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Following the traditional GT2 RS recipe, Zuffenahusen has gifted a 911 Turbo S with (considerably) more power while making it lighter, with the latter part of the process involving the thing going fromto RWD.The return of the Widowmaker bring us the most powerful, fastest road-going Neunelfer ever, so, without further ado, here are some figures.Since we're talking about a Neunelfer, we'll start at the back, where the 3.8-liter flat-six of the Turbo S has received upgrades such as larger turbos and a water-sprayed intercooler. The power jumped from 580 to 700 ponies, while the torque has remained unchanged at 750 Nm/553 lb-ft.As the in-cabin video we brought you earlier today demonstrates, the flat-six gets to fully express its aural feelings and emotions, all thanks to a titanium exhaust that's 7 kg (15 lbs) lighter than the one in the Turbo.The Rennsport machine tips the scale at 1,470 kg/3,240 lbs, which makes it around 130 kg/287 lbs lighter than the Turbo S. And that's before you go for the optional Weissach package. This sheds an extra 30 kg/66 lbs by introducing CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) and titanium goodies, as well as magnesium wheels.Tires? The newcomer gets super-sticky rubber coming in a size of 265/35 R20 (front) and 325/30 R21 (rear).All the mad specs mentioned above mean that the GT2 RS nees 2.8s to hit 100 km/h (62 mph), which means the RWD special is 0.1s quicker than the Turbo. And if we factor in how conservative Porsche estimates are (the Turbo S actually beat the 918 and the LaFerrari in independent 0-50 mph testing, remember ?), we end up with one hell of a machine.And while AC and infotainment removal should come as an option, Mark Webber, who talked about the road driving manners of the GT2 RS at Goodwood, explained how such features actually improve the recipe.Of course, we're still waiting for the Nurburgring lap time of the Rennsport animal, which is rumored to sit at under seven minutes.Zuffenhausen announced the German market pricing of the 991.2 GT2 RS, which is offered for €285,220, VAT included. In a bit of a stretch (that's around €20,000), you could say the GT2 RS costs as much as two GT3s...In the US, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS starts at $273,584, with that Weissach Package being a $31,000 option. And while the 997 GT2 RS was limited to 500 units, we're glad to mention that the rumors about the 991.2 model not being a limited car are true. In fact, you can order one right now, with the first US deliveries set to take place early next year.Porsche is getting more serious about the watches it offers - as with the 607 hp 911 Turbo S Exclusive , the GT2 RS comes with its own chronograph. And while we've seen multiple Porsche Design timepieces over the years, the GT2 RS Chronograph packs the first-ever clock movement created by the company, with this being a three-year development.The watch, which features a flyback function allowing you to stop a measurement, reset the timer and restart the counting process automatically, can be yours for €9,450. Titanium, Alcantara, carbon and tungsten are all on the menu.