2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Launch Control Will Blow Your Mind, Matching Watch Too

30 Jun 2017, 10:23 UTC ·
by
You'd better keep that refresh button close, as Porsche could unleash the 2018 911 GT2 RS at Goodwood any minute now. Meanwhile, we've decided to quench our 991.2 Widowmaker thirst with a piece of footage that shows what happens when such a rear-engined animal is manhandled.
To be more precise, the Instagram clip at the bottom of the page shows the Rennsport Neunelfer performing a launch control stunt. And, judging by the 911 take-offs we've experienced over the years, this clip doesn't do the 700 hp machine (the output hasn't been confirmed yet) justice.

Still, the rear-ended layout of the Porscha brings it a serious advantage during the launch phase.

The video, which was shot using one of the prototypes used for the early magazine shotgun rides we've been talking about, also takes us inside the GT2 RS for a bit of stationary revving.

And the (rumored) water-injected 3.8-liter twin-turbo boxer mill occupying the posterior of the 911 sounds just as brutish as it should.

We'll remind you that, about twelve hours ago, a bunch of 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS press photos leaked online (you'll find them in the image gallery). Nevertheless, when talking about the matter, we forgot to add the glorious timepiece that will be offered with the car.

As is the case with the 2017 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, the Germans are offering a timepiece that will remind you of your baby even when you're not hooning it. And that red Alcantara wristband, along with the carbon fiber face, should be enough to make you remember all those times when the beast tried to bite you.

Oh, and if you happen to belong to the the camp who would rather have the naturally aspirated 2018 GT3 rather than the GT2 RS, you might just enjoy the second clip below, which shows a Guards Red example demonstrating the aural might of the new 4.0-liter flat-six at Goodwood.


 

A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:14am PDT



