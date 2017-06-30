2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Launch Control Will Blow Your Mind, Matching Watch Too

You'd better keep that refresh button close, as Porsche could unleash the 2018 911 GT2 RS at Goodwood any minute now. Meanwhile, we've decided to quench our 991.2 Widowmaker thirst with a piece of footage that shows what happens when such a rear-engined animal is manhandled.

Still, the rear-ended layout of the Porscha brings it a serious advantage during the launch phase.



The video, which was shot using one of the prototypes used for the early magazine shotgun rides we've



And the (rumored) water-injected 3.8-liter twin-turbo boxer mill occupying the posterior of the 911 sounds just as brutish as it should.



We'll remind you that, about twelve hours ago, a bunch of 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS press photos leaked online (you'll find them in the image gallery). Nevertheless, when talking about the matter, we forgot to add the glorious timepiece that will be offered with the car.



As is the case with the 2017 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, the Germans are offering a timepiece that will remind you of your baby even when you're not hooning it. And that red Alcantara wristband, along with the carbon fiber face, should be enough to make you remember all those times when the beast tried to bite you.



