2018 Renault Megane RS Bullies German Cars on Nurburgring, Prototypes Go Berserk

29 Jun 2017
The track day determination of the 2018 Renault Megane RS is one of the industry's worst-kept secrets, so it's only normal for the Renaultsport hatch to be one of the most aggressive Nurburgring presences these days.
In fact, the prototypes for the Megane RS are now driven so hard that German cars risk becoming collateral chronograph damage, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage below.

The Ring testing clip also shows that the Renault Megane RS is once again up to the task of giving FWD-drifts-don't-count naysayers something to talk about.

And while those belonging to the camp mentioned above don't seem prepared to give up their arguments, the Nurburgring front-wheel-drive production car record is another story altogether.

The accolade currently sits with the Honda Civic Type R and it's obvious that the French spicy compact is aiming to steal the Japanese hatchback's thunder - by the way, 7:43.8 is the time to beat.

It's enough to check out the way in which the 2018 RS prototypes get a Carousel shave in the said testing videos to understand just how eager these machines are when it comes to delivering impressive stopwatch numbers.

And don't think that driving fun is being left behind. Oh no. Aside from the confirmed dual-clutch tranny, Renaultsport is also offering a manual gearbox for the hot hatch, so you can play the cog-swapping game all day long.

The engine compartment of the fast Renault is expected to be occupied by a pumped-up version of the 250 hp 1.8-liter turbo-four that debuted on the 2017 Alpine A110. At least that's what the rumor mill says, while we're still not convinced that a two-liter mill has been dismissed.

Nevertheless, we should get to find out more on the matter this summer, with the debut of the 2018 Renault Megane RS being imminent.

