autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Modernizes Coach Lineup With All-New Tourismo RHD

26 Jun 2017, 8:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The first-ever Tourismo started production in 1994, and since then, numerous improvement have been performed to keep the E-Class of buses in shape. The Tourismo introduced this year, however, is brand new from the ground up.
25 photos
2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD
Mercedes-Benz explains that the briefing was simple, consisting of cost effectiveness, functionality, comfort, and safety for that matter According to the three-pointed star, it took an investment of around €400 million to get the 2017 Tourismo RHD from the drawing board to production reality.

“Whether as a shuttle-bus, charter or long-distance bus, it offers our customers an even wider range of applications than before,” said Hartmut Schick, the head honcho of Daimler’s Buses division. “This particularly pays off for the constantly growing long-distance buses services in Europe. It is especially here that bus operators increasingly rely on great operational variety and flexibility.” And looking at the specifications sheet, it’s clear that there’s more to this bus than the Actros-like headlights.

4.5 percent more efficient than its predecessor, the Tourismo RHD is also equipped with something called Predictive Powertrain Control. More to the point, it’s an intelligent cruise control system that anticipates the road ahead through satellite navigation, automatically changing powertrain settings for fuel economy’s sake. Then there’s Eco Driver Feedback, an optionally available system that analyzes the driver’s driving style and offers suggestions on how to make the most out of every gallon of fuel.

Safety, as expected from a commercial vehicle designed with passengers in mind, is another highlight of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD. From emergency brake assist to emergency brake assist, this bus has them all. The most obvious of all improvements, as you can make out from the featured gallery, can be found on the inside and it boils down to comfort.

The business end of the Tourismo RHD comes in many flavors. Displacing anything between 7.7 to 10.7 liters, the inline-six turbo diesel lineup is good for as many as 456 horsepower and 2,200 Nm (1,622 lb-ft) of torque in its most potent tune. The most frugal of the lot is a twin-turbo affair that develops 354 ponies and 1,400 Nm (1,032 lb-ft). As far as transmission options are concerned, there are three cog-swappers to choose from depending on the engine, including an eight-speed automatic box.

2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD bus Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD Europe Mercedes-Benz Daimler
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1