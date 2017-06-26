Mercedes-Benz Modernizes Coach Lineup With All-New Tourismo RHD

Mercedes-Benz
explains that the briefing was simple, consisting of cost effectiveness, functionality, comfort, and safety for that matter According to the three-pointed star, it took an investment of around €400 million to get the 2017 Tourismo RHD from the drawing board to production reality.
“Whether as a shuttle-bus, charter or long-distance bus, it offers our customers an even wider range of applications than before,”
said Hartmut Schick, the head honcho of Daimler’s Buses division. “This particularly pays off for the constantly growing long-distance buses services in Europe. It is especially here that bus operators increasingly rely on great operational variety and flexibility.”
And looking at the specifications sheet, it’s clear that there’s more to this bus than the Actros
-like headlights.
4.5 percent more efficient than its predecessor, the Tourismo RHD is also equipped with something called Predictive Powertrain Control. More to the point, it’s an intelligent cruise control system that anticipates the road ahead through satellite navigation
, automatically changing powertrain settings for fuel economy’s sake. Then there’s Eco Driver Feedback, an optionally available system that analyzes the driver’s driving style and offers suggestions on how to make the most out of every gallon of fuel.
Safety
, as expected from a commercial vehicle designed with passengers in mind, is another highlight of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Tourismo RHD. From emergency brake assist to emergency brake assist, this bus has them all. The most obvious of all improvements, as you can make out from the featured gallery, can be found on the inside and it boils down to comfort.
The business end of the Tourismo RHD comes in many flavors. Displacing anything between 7.7 to 10.7 liters, the inline-six turbo diesel
lineup is good for as many as 456 horsepower and 2,200 Nm (1,622 lb-ft) of torque in its most potent tune. The most frugal of the lot is a twin-turbo affair that develops 354 ponies and 1,400 Nm (1,032 lb-ft). As far as transmission options are concerned, there are three cog-swappers to choose from depending on the engine, including an eight-speed automatic box.