Here's an Entire Train Filled With Mercedes-Benz S-Class W222 Facelift Models

28 Jun 2017, 16:47 UTC ·
by
An amateur spy videographer recently came across a train that had a large concentration of 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W222 sedans of all types and sizes.
You really don't get to see this every day, whether we're talking about observing over 100 S-Classes in one take or checking out a train filled with the most expensive Mercedes-Benz sedan.

If that image wasn't weird enough, if you look closely, you will see that the train of luxury is carrying every single type of S-Class, from the S350 L to the Mercedes-AMG S65 and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. We also see a couple of U.S.-bound versions, which are easily differentiated by their amber turning signals.

In other words, this train might be carrying the very first batch of revamped Sonder Klasse vehicles built, which are destined for every major market. If we were to make an uneducated guess, there are at least 200 Benzes on a couple of dozen freight hauling cars. This is a bit strange on its own, since rail transport is a logistical nightmare compared to trucking, even though it's a hell of a lot cheaper.

That said, it's entirely possible that the luxury train is probably heading toward a major German port, like Hamburg, which is also known as the country's “Gateway to the World.” From there, each car will probably go via ships toward the other main markets, like the U.S. and China. Some of those who ordered one might even get a glimpse of their future car on this train since deliveries start in July.

Unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W222 has received a couple of nips and tucks regarding exterior and interior design, with most of the changes happening under the hood. It's the first Mercedes-Benz in almost twenty years that will come with the choice of an inline six under the hood, and also the first three-pointed star vehicle that can effectively be a spa on wheels.

The model's engine lineup will soon become one of the widest of any other luxury carmaker, with choices of diesel, gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powerplants in the works.
