Psychedelic Chameleon Mercedes-AMG G63 Wrap Is Like an Offroading Drug

We love to see a Mercedes-AMG G63 dressed in gray, as we confessed
after spending some time along with the Affalterbach-massaged Gelandewagen in the desert. Heck, given how much we adore the G63 we probably love it in any possible color, even if we're talking about a mashup as complicated as the one we're here to show you.
4 photos
The example of the twin-turbo 5.5L V8-animated G Wagen
you see here has been given a psychedelic wrap.
And while many aficionados think of the camo covering prototypes when coming across this, we're dealing with a totally different hue adventure here. Actually, the chameleon tag might be more fitting, not that the two are mutually exclusive.
The color makeover of this Mercedes-AMG
G63 has taken place over in Germany and we're talking about a wrap job. Second skin specialist Print Tech is the one that handled the transformation, with the company also providing a photo that shows the rugged machine in stripped-down form, as the vehicle was preparing to welcome back its shade-transformed panels.
Speaking of which, the attention to detail is amazing and we're glad to see that a monster like the G63 has received all the attention it deserves. As you can imagine, such wrap jobs go well beyond your average one when it comes to the time and effort they require.
The said wrap specialist has also delivered a walkaround video, so you can check out all the little details of the rainbow-like terrain tamer.
Nevertheless, this kind of wrap leaves us with a question, one that dates back to our teenage years, when we used to invest plenty of nights in running from the police for that all-important Need For Speed glory - how would the cops label the hue seen here when communicating the position of the car?