Mad Mike Whiddett's Rumbul Rotary-Powered Mazda Truck Goes Berserk at Goodwood

26 Jun 2017, 14:59 UTC ·
by
After a few years of seeing Mad Mike Whiddett drifting his way through the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the question we need to answer for the upcoming 2017 edition of the event is not if the Kiwi drifter will be there, but rather "what will Mike slide through the Earl of March's property?"
Those of you who zoomed in on last year's edition of the FOS might remember that the drifter went lawn mowing in his 1,000 hp Mazda RX-8. Well, for 2017, Mad Mike has gone full offroad, choosing the around-the-corner British event to introduce a new toy, one that rides high.

We're talking about Rumbul, a Mazda race track, one that's (you've guessed it) animated by a Wankel engine. So far, the pro drifter has only told us that the pickup toy has a 13B heart, but, given the popularity of this rotary powerplant and its numerous incarnations, that doesn't exactly shed light on the matter.

Oh well, at least we don't have too much waiting to do until we get to see the race truck in action. That's because the Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, June 29.

Until then, we can get a taste of what happens when you mix Mad Mike, a Wankel-animated truck and the vast Goodwood property, using the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - we can't help but wonder why the sponsor didn't go for a smoother integration of its message, though.

Come to think of it, investing in this side of the campaign might've actually ended up bringing us a cool part of the said clip, but this is far from the case.

Regardless, we can't wait to see the Rumbul doing its thing later this week, whether we're talking about asphalt shenanigans or rugged terrain adventures.

