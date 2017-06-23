2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Two-Door Spied, Shows Hardtop and Soft Top Versions

Ladies and gentlemen offroaders, here it is - the 2018 Jeep Wrangler in two-door form. Sure, the offroader is still covered in heavy camouflage, but, since we've spied the four-door Unlimited incarnation of the next-gen Wrangler on so many occasions, we were impatient to lay our eyes on the model seen here.

12 photos



Since the numbers of the doors and the wheelbase will be the most important differences between the two Wranglers discussed in the intro, you can use the leaked photo of the 2018 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon to get an idea of how the face of the upcoming terrain tamer will look like - we added those peaks to the spyshots you can see above.



As you'll notice, the front grille slats sitting next to the headlights are curved to accommodate the light clusters. As it happens in the realm of the Porsche Neunelfer,



These spyshots images also confirm the fact that we'll be able to choose between a hardtop and a soft top incarnation of the two-door Wrangler.



The all-new chassis of the machine will bring a weight reduction, along with an increase in torsional rigidity. So while the offroading abilities of the thing are expected to be at least on par with those of the outgoing



Under the hood, we'll find a new turbo-four 2.0-liter Hurrican unit, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, as well as an EcoDiesel V6. Further down the line, Jeep is also expected to introduce a plug-in hybrid powertrain.



The next-gen Wrangler will also mark Jeep's return to the pickup truck market, as numerous spyshots



