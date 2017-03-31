2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Shows Up in Traffic, Could Rival Porsche 911 0-60 MPH Time

The second generation of the Mercedes-AMG G63 is now in its advanced development stages and while offroading is always on the table when discussing a Gelandewagen, we can't stop thinking about the sprinting abilities of the Affalterbach-massaged vehicle.





With a prototype of the 2019 G63 having been recently caught on camera, we started considering the 0 to 60 time of the future high-riding model.The G63 you can currently find in a showroom needs a little over 5 seconds to complete the benchmark run. And, given the fact that its successor will be lighter by a hefty margin (more on that below), as well as slightly more potent, it wouldn't surprise us to see the 2019 Mercedes-G63's 0 to 60 mph time dropping by well over half a second - the base 991.2 Carrera, which comes with a manual, needs 4.4 seconds to cover the said sprint.This idea might seem like a bit of a far stretch, but, if the reports regarding the extreme diet of the second-gen G-Class, which talk about a weight loss of up to 400 kg (880 lbs), things start to make sense.With most of the vehicle's body, along with various suspension bits, set to turn to materials such as aluminum and high-strength steel, the weight reduction will make a world of a difference.In the firepower department, the biturbo 5.5-liter V8 , which churns out 563 ponies, of the current model will be replaced by a 4.0-liter unit delivering anywhere between 571 and 612 hp.And with the rear axle leaf springs set to disappear, the new Mercedes-AMG G63 will be gifted with respectable handling. Mercedes-Benz will introduce the "standard" incarnations of the new Gelandewagen later this year, with the Paris Motor Show in September being a likely venue for the moment. The G63 should land a few months later, probably coming as a 2019 model in the United States.