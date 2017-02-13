Mercedes-Maybach G650 Laundaulet Becomes Safari Car in South Africa, Meets Lion

With Mercedes-Maybach only set to bring 99 units of the brutally lavish, terrain-taming G650 Landaulet to the world, you can expect plenty of example to spend their time locked indoors. Fortunately, the German automaker is indirectly urging the offroader's clientele to use the machine as its portal axles indicate, namely to take it well past the limits of the asphalt.
Now that the the G650 Landaulet has made its debut, we can bring you a few images of the vehicle being used as a Safari car over in South Africa. A fortunate audience was invited to enjoy the high-riding charms of the Mercedes-Maybach
model.
The road connection of the behemoth involves a set of 325/55 R22 tires, while the machine's ground clearance sits an overly generous 17.7 inches (make that 450 mm). As with any Gelandewagen
, the low-range transfer case and the three lockable differentials are on the house.
The W463 G-Class last hurrah was put top good use in the Madikwe Game Reserve, a destination that's been getting more and more attention lately. We have to explain that one of the guests who was hugged by the reclining rear seats of the sumptuous four-wheeler is YouTuber Shmee150 and you can see him indulging in the luxury of the vehicle in the image gallery to your right.
With all the wild animals around, the twin-turbo V12 heart of the G650 seemed just right - the mill packs no less than 630 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of twist.
The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet
isn't scheduled to hit the market until this autumn, which means that we still have some waiting to do until we get to see other adventures of the sort.
The vlogger promised to deliver a piece of footage showcasing this Safari adventure, and we'll return with the clip as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
