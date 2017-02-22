2017 Ford Raptor Gets Magnaflow Cat-Back Exhaust For Aggressive Song

Many bed enthusiasts still can't get over the new Ford F-150 Raptor losing its V8 heart and one potential way to win some of them over is to turn to the aftermarket side of the industry in the attempt to add even more spice to the 2017 model.





It's not that the Raptor you can currently buy lacks muscle. After all, its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 packs no less than 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of twist.And if we factor in the 10-speed automatic tranny of the truck, as well as the monstrous 500 lbs weight reduction, the big picture looks respectably quick.Nevertheless, most of those who have an issue with Raptor's cylinder count complain about the losses in the feel department. Well, the latest Raptor-destined tuning development comes from Magnaflow, with the US exhaust specialist having developed a two-form goodie for the truck.We're looking at a cat-back system, one that comes in either a polished or a black coated finish. The hardware is comprised of three-inch tubing, while featuring a dual exit. As for the tips, they have a five-inch diameter, with their hefty nature falling in line with the rugged styling of the terrain tamer.Since we discussed the engine transformation of the Raptor, we must also mention the efficiency boost delivered by the move. While its 6.2-liter V8-animated predecessor came with 13 mpg in the city and 12 mpg on the highway, the 2017 Raptor delivers 15 mpg in the city and 18 mpg on the highway.The exhaust specialist mentioned above has come up with a piece of footage that showcases the Blue Oval machine's newfound voice. Truth be told, there's only so much a custom exhaust can do for a twin-turbo V6, especially since we're not talking about a complete system.