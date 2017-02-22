autoevolution

2017 Ford Raptor Gets Magnaflow Cat-Back Exhaust For Aggressive Song

 
22 Feb 2017, 16:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Many bed enthusiasts still can't get over the new Ford F-150 Raptor losing its V8 heart and one potential way to win some of them over is to turn to the aftermarket side of the industry in the attempt to add even more spice to the 2017 model.
It's not that the Raptor you can currently buy lacks muscle. After all, its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 packs no less than 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of twist.

And if we factor in the 10-speed automatic tranny of the truck, as well as the monstrous 500 lbs weight reduction, the big picture looks respectably quick.

Nevertheless, most of those who have an issue with Raptor's cylinder count complain about the losses in the feel department. Well, the latest Raptor-destined tuning development comes from Magnaflow, with the US exhaust specialist having developed a two-form goodie for the truck.

We're looking at a cat-back system, one that comes in either a polished or a black coated finish. The hardware is comprised of three-inch tubing, while featuring a dual exit. As for the tips, they have a five-inch diameter, with their hefty nature falling in line with the rugged styling of the terrain tamer.What about the fuel efficiency - is the downsizing process worth it?
Since we discussed the engine transformation of the Raptor, we must also mention the efficiency boost delivered by the move. While its 6.2-liter V8-animated predecessor came with 13 mpg in the city and 12 mpg on the highway, the 2017 Raptor delivers 15 mpg in the city and 18 mpg on the highway.

The exhaust specialist mentioned above has come up with a piece of footage that showcases the Blue Oval machine's newfound voice. Truth be told, there's only so much a custom exhaust can do for a twin-turbo V6, especially since we're not talking about a complete system.

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Ford offroading custom exhaust pickup truck Ford F-150 Raptor
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75