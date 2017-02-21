Dodge Charger Pickup Truck Conversion Is Real Thanks To Smyth Performance

Not Ford, not General Motors, nor Chrysler have a car-based pickup on sale these days. Colloquially called “ute
” in The Oz as an abbreviation for utility, passenger vehicles converted to handle workhorse drudgery are an increasingly dying species.
Some people, yours truly included, bemoan this trend, but all is not lost for us lot. Local Motors
and Factory Five Racing
mastermind Mark Smith has a company that’s specialized in ute-ifing the Volkswagen Jetta. This sort of conversion kit is priced at just $2,990, instructions included. But if you want a more exciting conversion in your life, why not start with a Dodge Charger?
Retailing at $3,590 in the form of a refundable order, Smyth Performance’s take on the Dodge Charger
is exactly what you’d imagine from a full-size sedan with utility credentials. The pictured vehicle is the first finished conversion, and it’s based on a 2006 Charger R/T with the 5.7-liter V8.
In its least exciting tune, the naturally aspirated HEMI mill develops 340 horsepower and 390 lb-ft, figures that are good enough even by today’s standards. Smyth Performance’s Charger Ute conversion should apply to the Charger SRT Hellcat
and Charger AWD
variants as well, albeit the Wareham, Massachusetts-based company has yet to confirm if that’s actually the case.
“The tough part was picking the taillights,”
reads the description for the conversion kit
, with Smyth Performance taking the decision that modified Grand Caravan clusters would do the trick just fine. The rear glass, meanwhile, has been sourced from a “GM Colorado truck.”
As for the rear quarter windows, those are similar to the ones used in the Jetta Ute.
As we wait for FCA to revive the Dakota
and to launch the Wrangler Pickup
, Smyth Performance’s Charger Ute might be just what the doctor ordered.
Last minute top corner change before paint... wait till you see this hemi charger Smyth ute.. More than I imagined. #smythperformance
A post shared by Mark Smith (@smyth_performance) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:17am PST
Smyth charger ute in the home stretch....
A post shared by Mark Smith (@smyth_performance) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:37am PST
The new Smyth Hemi Charger is here. Got the rear half wrapped in 3m matte silver metallic...front half later but had to share. #smythutes #smythperformance
A post shared by Mark Smith (@smyth_performance) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:37pm PST