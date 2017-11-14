2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Chases 2018 A-Class in German Traffic

Imagine a spy shooter who has a passion for the three-pointed star and enjoys camping in Stuttgart. Fortunately, you don't have to turn to your imagination to figure out the kind of delicious footage that can results from such a path. And the freshest adventure delivered by the said label (walkoART) brings us an uber-interesting duo, namely the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT four-door.

6 photos



And, given the horsepower fury of the four-door coupe, we can't help but discuss this one first.



The third coming of the CLS, the Benz credited with popularising the four-door coupe genre, will see the German automaker doubling the stake. As such, while we'll get to meet the new CLS later this month, the carmaker will also introduce the tentatively called GT four-door in January next year.



This should mean that the



However, since the concept car that previewed the vehicle was animated by a hybrid setup delivering more than 800 hp, we can expect this to reach production.



As for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, the fourth-generation of the compact should be the first that dismisses all claims of the thing not being 100 percent up to the premium standards of the German carmaker.



And we'll remind you that the 2018 A-Class was recently uncovered thanks to a



Of course, the newcomer will once again received the A45 badge, with this expected to mix a turbo-four with a mild-hybrid setup, with the overall output expected to go past the 400 hp border.



