autoevolution

Is This the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS63? Prototype Shows Quad Exhaust Tips

9 Aug 2017, 10:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The three-pointed star is brilliant when it comes to hiding the details of its prototypes in plain sight. Let's take the 2019 CLS for instance.
5 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS63 spied2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS63 spied2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS63 spied2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS63 spied
In theory, things should be simple: the Germans are preparing to introduce the third incarnation of the four-door coupe. However, there are two main rumors floating around, which could transform the identity of the lavish machine.

First of all, Mercedes-Benz could ditch the CLS moniker, going for the CLE nameplate instead. In our book, the automaker will stick to the CLS name, especially since this badge is credited for popularizing the four-door coup segment.

Secondly, forum chat mentions the CLS/CLE losing its Mercedes-AMG power. To be more precise, certain aficionados expect the range-topping engine on the CLS to be a non-Affalterbach 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

This is believed to be a move aimed at preventing cannibalization - keep in mind that the MB lineup is preparing to welcome the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door.

With its Panamericana front grille, its longer, wider stance and its liftback design, the family-friendly GT already has certain elements that set it apart from the CLS/CLE.

We'll remind you that the concept car previewing the production model was animated by an 816 hp hybrid powertrain mixing a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor.

Now, the 2019 CLS/CLE prototype in the spy footage below shows a quadruple exhaust layout. As such, we're either looking at the said non-AMG V8 model, which would deliver at least 421 hp, or the rumor-denied Mercedes-AMG CLS63, which should come with at least 571 ponies. Yes, the Affalterbach-touched model is supposed to have exhaust tips with a square design, but keep in mind that this is far from a production model.

Truth be told, it's still a bit early to tell what kind of firepower this tester hides, so we'll let you enjoy the footage of the lavish prototype.

2019 mercedes-benz cls 2019 mercedes-amg cls63 2019 mercedes-benz cle 2019 mercedes-amg cle63 Mercedes-Benz spy video
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1