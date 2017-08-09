Is This the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS63? Prototype Shows Quad Exhaust Tips

The three-pointed star is brilliant when it comes to hiding the details of its prototypes in plain sight. Let's take the 2019 CLS for instance.

5 photos



First of all,



Secondly, forum chat mentions the CLS/CLE losing its Mercedes- AMG power. To be more precise, certain aficionados expect the range-topping engine on the CLS to be a non-Affalterbach 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.



This is believed to be a move aimed at preventing cannibalization - keep in mind that the MB lineup is preparing to welcome the



With its Panamericana front grille, its longer, wider stance and its liftback design, the family-friendly GT already has certain elements that set it apart from the CLS/CLE.



We'll remind you that the concept car previewing the production model was animated by an 816 hp hybrid powertrain mixing a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor.



Now, the 2019 CLS/CLE prototype in the spy footage below shows a quadruple exhaust layout. As such, we're either looking at the said non-AMG V8 model, which would deliver at least 421 hp, or the rumor-denied Mercedes-AMG CLS63, which should come with at least 571 ponies. Yes, the Affalterbach-touched model is supposed to have exhaust tips with a square design, but keep in mind that this is far from a production model.



Truth be told, it's still a bit early to tell what kind of firepower this tester hides, so we'll let you enjoy the footage of the lavish prototype.



In theory, things should be simple: the Germans are preparing to introduce the third incarnation of the four-door coupe. However, there are two main rumors floating around, which could transform the identity of the lavish machine.First of all, Mercedes-Benz could ditch the CLS moniker, going for the CLE nameplate instead. In our book, the automaker will stick to the CLS name, especially since this badge is credited for popularizing the four-door coup segment.Secondly, forum chat mentions the CLS/CLE losing its Mercedes-power. To be more precise, certain aficionados expect the range-topping engine on the CLS to be a non-Affalterbach 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.This is believed to be a move aimed at preventing cannibalization - keep in mind that the MB lineup is preparing to welcome the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door With its Panamericana front grille, its longer, wider stance and its liftback design, the family-friendly GT already has certain elements that set it apart from the CLS/CLE.We'll remind you that the concept car previewing the production model was animated by an 816 hp hybrid powertrain mixing a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor.Now, the 2019 CLS/CLE prototype in the spy footage below shows a quadruple exhaust layout. As such, we're either looking at the said non-AMG V8 model, which would deliver at least 421 hp, or the rumor-denied Mercedes-AMG CLS63, which should come with at least 571 ponies. Yes, the Affalterbach-touched model is supposed to have exhaust tips with a square design, but keep in mind that this is far from a production model.Truth be told, it's still a bit early to tell what kind of firepower this tester hides, so we'll let you enjoy the footage of the lavish prototype.