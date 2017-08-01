autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA X157 Mule Wears 2018 A-Class Body

The Mercedes-Benz GLA X156 has no direct predecessor, but that doesn't mean that its 2019 generation will rock an entirely different character.
You are looking at the latest spy photos that involve a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA X157 mule, this time closely following a non-crossoverized A-Class W177. This makes it much easier to spot the ground clearance differences between the two models, despite wearing the same body.

Just like the current generation, the 2019 GLA will largely look like a slightly larger A-Class on stilts, with the MFA2 (Modular Front-wheel drive Architecture2) being allegedly capable of supporting different wheelbases and tracks.

Since Mercedes-Benz might also be working on a slightly larger and more off-road prone SUV, tentatively called GLB, the next-generation GLA will keep its street credentials in check. This means that the smallest Mercedes crossover will probably be even easier to drive around town, which is what most of its customers are already doing anyway.

Engine wise, a broad range of turbocharged four-cylinder is expected, with displacement ranging from 1.6-liters to 2.0-liters. On the diesel side, the Renault-sourced 1.5-liters are likely to be replaced by newer 1.6-liters, while the ancient 2.1-liter will make room for a transversally mounted version of the OM654 that already powers the E-Class W213.

Gasoline engines will start with improved 1.6-liters from the current GLA and continue with 2.0-liters in various stages of power, not to mention a mild-hybrid variant.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 will obviously get a new generation as well, later on in the model's life cycle, and it's likely that it will also get a smaller brother in the shape of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 40.

The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission might be replaced by a 9-speed that Mercedes-Benz is rumored to be working on, but it probably won't be available from the beginning on all models.

Regarding design and build quality, both areas are expected to be improved, especially since the Germans are currently working on a brand new design language that removes most creases from the cars' bodies. We'll just have to wait for the first pre-production GLA X157 prototypes to start testing since the one we spied now is only an A-Class-based mule.
