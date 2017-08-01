autoevolution

Spyshots: Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette Prototype Reveals New Details

Chevrolet might still deny the existence of the mid-engined Corvette and yet the supercar comes closer and closer to us with each set of spyshots. And the latest batch, which you can see below, shows us more production bits than we've ever seen.
We'll start with the posterior of the mid-engined 'Vette, since the apron and the tailpipes it accommodates appear to be ready for production.

Another important visual clue comes from the rear-view mirrors, which seem to have migrated from the doors to the A-pillars.

With the V8 (more on this below) having moved from the nose of the car to its middle section, the front of the go-fast machine is considerably shorter. Nevertheless, the familiar Corvette front end image is still there.

The rumor mill talks about the GM internal documents-confirmed LT5 DOHC V8 being too wide for the engine bay of the C7, letting us know that we should prepare for the all-new mill to make its debut on the C8.

Speaking of performance, the new configuration will allow the Chevrolet to up the ante by a hefty margin. From the Le Mans effort to the Nurburgring lap time, the mid-engined machine will trade pedigree for handling. Front-engined layout fans shouldn't fret, though, as the (r)evolution of the muscle car segment means that the Camaro (ZL1 1LE, anybody?) can now run with Porsches on the Green Hell.

Since we've spied the C8 incarnation of the machine on so many occasions, many expect January's Detroit Auto Show to bring us a concept version of the mid-engined 'Vette. As for the market debut of the Chevy halo car, the move should take place by 2020.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting for the golden bowtie to drop the ZR1 incarnation of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette, which should be a front-engined swansong.

With some rumors going as far as mentioning the potential Ring record title of the supercar. With or without the said accolade, we're certain that the new ZR1 will easily join the sub-7 club.
