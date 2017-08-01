Spyshots: Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette Prototype Reveals New Details

Chevrolet might still deny the existence of the mid-engined Corvette and yet the supercar comes closer and closer to us with each set of spyshots. And the latest batch, which you can see below, shows us more production bits than we've ever seen.

12 photos



Another important visual clue comes from the rear-view mirrors, which seem to have migrated from the doors to the A-pillars.



With the V8 (more on this below) having moved from the nose of the car to its middle section, the front of the go-fast machine is considerably shorter. Nevertheless, the familiar



The rumor mill talks about the GM internal documents-confirmed LT5 DOHC V8 being too wide for the engine bay of the C7, letting us know that we should prepare for the all-new mill to make its debut on the C8.



Speaking of performance, the new configuration will allow the Chevrolet to up the ante by a hefty margin. From the Le Mans effort to the Nurburgring lap time, the mid-engined machine will trade pedigree for handling. Front-engined layout fans shouldn't fret, though, as the (r)evolution of the muscle car segment means that the Camaro (



Since we've spied the C8 incarnation of the machine on so many occasions, many expect January's Detroit Auto Show to bring us a concept version of the mid-engined 'Vette. As for the market debut of the Chevy halo car, the move should take place by 2020.



Meanwhile, we're still waiting for the golden bowtie to drop the ZR1 incarnation of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette, which should be a front-engined swansong.



