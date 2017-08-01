autoevolution

1969 Dodge Charger Hellcat Swap Does a Burnout, Shows Its Hellcat Splitter

The muscle car realm is the kind of example which can be used to break the stereotype that sees people placing the golden era in the past. With each new season, the modern-day muscle heroes get closer and closer to the point where nobody will deny the fact that they're cooler than the monsters that started it all back in the late 60s.
But what if you can't make up your mind? Well, you call always go for a hybrid. No, not that kind of hybrid.

Instead, we're talking about contraptions such as the Mopar machine we're here to show you. We first discussed this Dodge Charger back in June and we're talking about a swap that covers more than just the engine.

To be more precise, the 1969 Dodge Charger body you see here is a bit of an illusion. Underneath the skin, this muscle beast hides the shell of a 2016 Challenger Hellcat.

Unlike all the builds that involve old-school Challengers and Chargers receiving Hellcat muscle, the modern underpinnings of this project car means the driver doesn't need new underwear after being introduced to a high-speed corner.

Then there's the cabin coziness delivered by the new-age Challenger, with this Dodge fully deserving the "best in class" accolade.

So, where does one get the parts for such a FrankenDodge? Well, Cleveland Power and Performance, the specialist that put the thing together, handles wrecked muscle car part recovery, for instance offering Hellcat turnkey pallets.

After tons of fabrication work (let's just say the job we're looking at was a little tougher than your average LEGO build), the Mopar animal is now prepared to devour some tarmac.

And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the... Charllenger pulling a burnout, albeit a tiny one.

