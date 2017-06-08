1969 Dodge Charger Body Dropped onto Challenger Hellcat Shell, 6.2L V8 In Place

Despite the fact that we are now over one decade past the moment when Dodge introduced the modern-day Charger, plenty of Mopar enthusiasts still can't over the fact that the muscle machine now has four doors. And one way to change that comes from the amazing build you can find in the monster gallery to your right.





As for what can be seen from outside the car, we'll mention that the hood mixes styling cues of both retro and modern Dodge muscle beasts. We'll keep you updated as we get our hands on more details of this... Charllenger Hellcat machine. The Dodge project we're talking about sees the body of a 1969 Charger being dropped onto the shell of a 2016 Challenger Hellcat We've seen multiple builds involving old-school Chargers and Challengers getting Hellcat power, but the one we have here stans out since the new-age shell means the machine can benefit from modern tech goodies (think: brakes and suspension), as well as from the cabin of the new model.Speaking of the muscle involved here, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI motor found under the fabricated hood of this car only comes with 4,000 miles on its odometer, coming from a 2016 model.The mouth-watering proposal comes from Cleveland Power and Performance, a specialist that usually helps others inject Hellcat power into project cars, among other such wrecked muscle car powertrain rescue operations.Interestingly, the company notes that the 2016 Challenger Hellcat shell used here hadn't been affected by an impact.As you can imagine, the amount of fabrication work involved in such a project is monstrous and we'll give you a sample of the project: "The 69 body was pulled off of the 2016 shell and it is time to get structural. Our custom made tube steel frame rails have been fabricated to fit, mocked up, and removed to clean and paint the 2016 rockers. The rails that we fabricated were also cleaned up, prepped and painted,"As for what can be seen from outside the car, we'll mention that the hood mixes styling cues of both retro and modern Dodge muscle beasts. We'll keep you updated as we get our hands on more details of this... Charllenger Hellcat machine.