autoevolution

1969 Dodge Charger Body Dropped onto Challenger Hellcat Shell, 6.2L V8 In Place

 
8 Jun 2017, 15:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Despite the fact that we are now over one decade past the moment when Dodge introduced the modern-day Charger, plenty of Mopar enthusiasts still can't over the fact that the muscle machine now has four doors. And one way to change that comes from the amazing build you can find in the monster gallery to your right.
The Dodge project we're talking about sees the body of a 1969 Charger being dropped onto the shell of a 2016 Challenger Hellcat.

We've seen multiple builds involving old-school Chargers and Challengers getting Hellcat power, but the one we have here stans out since the new-age shell means the machine can benefit from modern tech goodies (think: brakes and suspension), as well as from the cabin of the new model.

Speaking of the muscle involved here, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI motor found under the fabricated hood of this car only comes with 4,000 miles on its odometer, coming from a 2016 model.

The mouth-watering proposal comes from Cleveland Power and Performance, a specialist that usually helps others inject Hellcat power into project cars, among other such wrecked muscle car powertrain rescue operations.

Interestingly, the company notes that the 2016 Challenger Hellcat shell used here hadn't been affected by an impact.

As you can imagine, the amount of fabrication work involved in such a project is monstrous and we'll give you a sample of the project: "The 69 body was pulled off of the 2016 shell and it is time to get structural. Our custom made tube steel frame rails have been fabricated to fit, mocked up, and removed to clean and paint the 2016 rockers. The rails that we fabricated were also cleaned up, prepped and painted,"

As for what can be seen from outside the car, we'll mention that the hood mixes styling cues of both retro and modern Dodge muscle beasts. We'll keep you updated as we get our hands on more details of this... Charllenger Hellcat machine.
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge 1969 Dodge Charger Mopar muscle car
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54