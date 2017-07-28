autoevolution

1,000 HP Hellcat Screams on Hennessey Dyno, Torque Curve Flat as a Table

The muscle car wars are now fiercer than ever and a quick glance at what's happening in the world of V8 gyms will show you that the aftermarket side of the industry has gone crazy. And one of the pillars behind that conclusion comes from Hennessey's 1,000 hp Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
The pumped-up Hellcat has been recently strapped to a dyno, with the resulting footage being nothing short of delicious.

In theory, the larger blower fitted to the car allows the 6.2-liter Hemi under that long hood to climb all the way to 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of twist at the crank.

In practice, John Hennessey shows the real-world (read: rear-wheel) figures delivered by the boosted Mopar machine, while also explaining the new hp and torque curves.

Marketing gimmicks aside, it's nice to dig into the details of how such a straight line animal delivers its power, so we're inviting you to pay attention to the clip below, even after the supercharger whine soundtrack stops.

The Lone Star State developer explains that this thousand-pony machine will complete the 60 mph run in 2.8 seconds, while it needs 9.9s for the quarter-mile run.

Nevertheless, you should keep in mind that spending time at the drag strip will require a tranny update, as the HPE1000 package doesn't include such tech goodies.

Speaking of which, we'll get to check out the sprinting might of this forced-fed Dodge Challenger soon. John Hennessey promises that in the clip we're discussing, but there's more.

You see, the Texan aftermarket specialist has recently teased a race involving this Hellcat and a Camaro Exorcist. You know, the 1,000 hp 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that Hennessey likes to call a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon alternative. Among others, the teaser involved this Hellcat baking a couple of donuts, with the extra sugar being on the house.

