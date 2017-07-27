autoevolution

2x1000 HP Hennessey Run: Camaro ZL1 vs Challenger Hellcat Drag Race Teased

Leave it to Hennessey to prove that both the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 can be labeled as underpowered. The Lone Star State developer has developed 1,000 hp package for each of these muscle beasts. And with the company becoming more active on social media by the season, the specialist is now preparing to throw a drag race our way.
Of course, all the social media investments also has downsides for us, namely that Hennessey has only dropped a teaser pic for the sprinting battle so far.

In fact, the imagine, which shows the two doing the Christmas Tree routine, arrived about one day ago. Subsequently, the Texan specialist dropped another, more enticing, teaser, which is why we decided to bring you the tale so early.

The clip shows the thousand-pony Mopar machine baking some donuts and, despite being aware of the HEMI monster's output, the efforless manner in which the Dodge lights up its rear tires will still make one weak at the knees - you can find the piece of smoking footage at the bottom of the page.

As we reported earlier this year when Hennessey came up with the 1,000 hp ZL1, this package, which comes in an Exorcist wrapping, has been created as an aftermarket rival for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Given that context, it's almost amusing that Hennessey also offers a Hellcat with enough muscle to leave the 840 hp Dodge behind.

Oh, and let's keep in mind that the aftermarket specialist has also come up with a program for the Demon - no, the 3,300-unit production run of the Dodge halo car hasn't kept Hennessey at bay. The company aims to push the Demon all the way to 1,500 horses and help drivers get over the NHRA drag strip ban, but let's not allow this thought to take away any of the excitement delivered by the matters we discussed above...


 

THE EXORCIST vs HPE1000 Hellcat Challenger. Which one wins? #hennessey #theexorcist #exorcist #demon #dodgedemon #spiritualwarfare #pennzoil

A post shared by Hennessey Performance (@hennesseyperformance) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

