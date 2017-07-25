Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, America Wins

If you've ever been near a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, you the Blue Oval bodybuilder means business. Nevertheless, the generation gap between this Ford and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat means that the Mopar machine will easily spank the 'Stang. Nevertheless, a drag race involving the two slabs of America is always entertaining and we're here to give you just that.

4 photos



And, to make the fight even less balanced, the Hellcat we're dealing with appears to be an eight-speed automatic example, at least judging from the soundtrack of the video at the bottom of the page.



Sure, getting the Hellcat off the line is quite a challenge (no pun intended), but keep in mind that the guy behind the wheel of the Shelby had to work the clutch.



Even so, the two sprinters delivered a respectable show, as you'll find you once you reach for that "play" button.The tables will turn, but it might take a while

This is an excellent time to mention that Ford is currently completing the advanced development stages of the S550-generation GT500. In fact, we've



Heck, we've already



Truth be told, we're expecting the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to churn out more than the estimated output, which sits at 680 hp. And when such ideas float around, you know it's a great time to be a muscle car aficionado.



