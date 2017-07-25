Audi SQ7 Chased by Leon Cupra Proves Diesel SUV Can Be a Great Nurburgring Toy

The hype around the Audi SQ7 has largely died down. After all, this is a 2+ ton SUV that "only" produces 435 HP. But it could be the most underrated car the Germans make.

YouTuber X Thilo X is well known for his Nurburgring lap videos involving plenty of SEAT Leons, Renault Sport Meganes and the occasional Porsche Cayman. So he's been spoiled by the best 'Ring hatchbacks, but still, says the SQ7 would be great next car for him.Why? Well, just look at the video. The Audilooks like it's defying the laws of gravity, lapping cars that are supposed to be superior, including a Porsche 911 or the nimble little MINI JCW GP. Something tells us there's a professional racing Audi works driver behind the wheel!The car is indeed helping him, as the SQ7 has electromechanical active roll bar stabilization. The system is back up by the 48V electrical circuit and will also be implemented on the Lamborghini Urus. Of course, the SQ7 spent a lot of its development time on the Nurburgring. There was even a crash a while back, which we took the liberty of adding beneath. Everybody likes a good crash!Anyway, we'd like to point out that under acceleration, the near-300 horsepower SEAT Leon Cupra can't keep up with the SUV. Only by braking late does it manage to keep up. And this is hardly a stock hatch. It's got KW Clubsport 3-way adjustable suspension, performance disks and pads and Dunlop Direzza on 18-inch ATS GTR wheels.Yet even when you hear the 2.0 TSI flat out, the SQ7 accelerates like it's nothing. And why wouldn't it when there's an engine twice the size and fitted with superior induction under the hood. Plus there's no getting around the fact that the SUV is more spacious and technologically advanced. So what if it costs about three times more, right?