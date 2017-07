Report: 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Has 680 HP Supercharged 5.0L V8

At least that's what the latest issue of Motor Trend tells us, with the mag mentioning that the uber-pony will allow its driver to play with no less than 680 hp.As you can see in the image gallery above, which involves a screenshot of the September issue (via Redditor willy_p3te ), the torque is expected to sit at 630 lb-ft, while the 0 to 60 mph sprint should be covered in 3.3 seconds.Of course, the "*" at the bottom of the page means we must add the mandatory grain of salt. In our book, while the blown five-oh recipe seems 100 percent plausible, the final output could climb over the 700-pony border.While the Blue Oval machine doesn't need to go past the said muscle level to one-up the considerably chunkier Dodge Challenger Hellcat , the bragging rights demands could determine Ford engineers to pull such a stunt.As for the rumor mill, forum talk claiming to be based on Ford Performance sources already claims the sixth-gen 'Stang will see the GT500 packing a TVS 2.65 supercharger.We'll also remind you of some earlier rumors, which talked about the gym-visiting Ford delivering north of 800 horses.Given the all-blown nature of the competition, the tech path mentioned in the first part of the story seems more likely than the rumors talking about the 2019 GT500 receiving a naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter motor.Regardless, we'll return to this muscle matter as soon as we get our hands on fresh info.