Report: 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Has 680 HP Supercharged 5.0L V8

Regardless, we'll return to this muscle matter as soon as we get our hands on fresh info. At least that's what the latest issue of Motor Trend tells us, with the mag mentioning that the uber-pony will allow its driver to play with no less than 680 hp.As you can see in the image gallery above, which involves a screenshot of the September issue (via Redditor willy_p3te ), the torque is expected to sit at 630 lb-ft, while the 0 to 60 mph sprint should be covered in 3.3 seconds.Of course, the "*" at the bottom of the page means we must add the mandatory grain of salt. In our book, while the blown five-oh recipe seems 100 percent plausible, the final output could climb over the 700-pony border.While the Blue Oval machine doesn't need to go past the said muscle level to one-up the considerably chunkier Dodge Challenger Hellcat , the bragging rights demands could determine Ford engineers to pull such a stunt.As for the rumor mill, forum talk claiming to be based on Ford Performance sources already claims the sixth-gen 'Stang will see the GT500 packing a TVS 2.65 supercharger.We'll also remind you of some earlier rumors, which talked about the gym-visiting Ford delivering north of 800 horses.Given the all-blown nature of the competition, the tech path mentioned in the first part of the story seems more likely than the rumors talking about the 2019 GT500 receiving a naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter motor.Regardless, we'll return to this muscle matter as soon as we get our hands on fresh info.