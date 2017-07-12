2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody vs Challenger Demon Rev Battle Gets Tight

Now that the Dodge Challenger SRT family is complete, we can talk about uber-juicy comparos, with the most recent family brawl of the kind seeing the Demon being pitted against the Hellcat Widebody in a rev battle.

5 photos



We have to mention that the differences between the 707 hp and the 840-pony incarnation of the



Truth be told, the factory exhaust can be considered restrictive when it comes to such aural shenanigans, so the decibels delivered in these battle don't really do justice to any of the two SRT monsters.It looks like this factory-supercharged tale doesn't end here

As for the "complete" mention we made in the intro above, this only refers to the Challenger, since Dodge might just be working to enlarge the Charger side of its muscle stable.



To be more precise, we're expecting the four-door prototype we recently



The muscle sedan was spied riding on fat wheels and tires and, at first, it was believed that the automotive producer was working on a Demon with an extra pair of doors.



However, a fat-body incarnation seems like a more likely proposal. And if we factor in that SRT helm man Tim Kuniskis was proud of the fact that engineers could test the Challenger Hellcat Widebody in plain sight, since people mistook it for a Demon, the balance seems to tip in favor of the widebody 707-pony sedan.



And you can be sure that we'll bring you fresh info on the matter as soon as we get our hands on new details.



This fight brings the classic stationary setup, seeing the two Mopar machines being lined up next to each other, while the gas pedals get abused.We have to mention that the differences between the 707 hp and the 840-pony incarnation of the Challenger are noticeable, both in terms of sheer decibels and tone.Truth be told, the factory exhaust can be considered restrictive when it comes to such aural shenanigans, so the decibels delivered in these battle don't really do justice to any of the two SRT monsters.As for the "complete" mention we made in the intro above, this only refers to the Challenger, since Dodge might just be working to enlarge the Charger side of its muscle stable.To be more precise, we're expecting the four-door prototype we recently showed you to be a test mule for the rumored Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody.The muscle sedan was spied riding on fat wheels and tires and, at first, it was believed that the automotive producer was working on a Demon with an extra pair of doors.However, a fat-body incarnation seems like a more likely proposal. And if we factor in that SRT helm man Tim Kuniskis was proud of the fact that engineers could test the Challenger Hellcat Widebody in plain sight, since people mistook it for a Demon, the balance seems to tip in favor of the widebody 707-pony sedan.And you can be sure that we'll bring you fresh info on the matter as soon as we get our hands on new details.