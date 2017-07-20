autoevolution

2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Causes a Stir in Traffic

20 Jul 2017, 8:52 UTC ·
by
Is it the gaping intake that takes up most of the hood's width or maybe the fat fenders? We're not really sure which part of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon works as the best attention magnet, but, when this thing hits the streets, it's guaranteed to turn heads as if it had cast an evil spell on all those around it.
And, while it might be a little early for customer deliveries, an example of the Demon was reportedly spotted in traffic earlier this week.

The Redditor who came across the 840 hp beast managed to grab a pair of photos of the black machine. We're obviously looking at a Dodge-owned example and, as the said aficionado explains, the Challenger was part of an FCA squadron.

"There was a convoy of FCA vehicles, all with manufacturer plates, a couple of Pacifica hybrids, a Grand Cherokee, and the Demon in the very back. Unfortunately, the driver was just following the other vehicles and didn't make any noise," the spotter said.

We'll remind you that Dodge recently allowed journos to occupy the driver's seat of the Demon, which is how we ended up with delicious pieces such as this POV video.

The "I live my life one quarter mile at a time" rule was applied, so the drives involved sprinting down the drag strip. And even though we have yet to see a Dodge Challenger Demon pulling a 9s trick (the thing can pull 9.65s runs, remember?), the way in which the thing hooks up is amazing.

With Dodge only building 3,300 units of the Demon and orders having kicked off late last month, those willing to get their hands on such a supercharged animal would better hurry. And if your dealer tries to add a hefty markup, remember that the orders that are the closest to the $84,995 MSRP (or even go below it) are being prioritized.
