Dodge Charger Hellcat Gets Totaled after just 3,000 Miles, Wreck Now Up for Sale

A Dodge Charger Hellcat is the kind of machine that has the power to transform a family's life, providing sweet stories for the little ones to tell when they grow up and become parents themselves. Nevertheless, some Hellcats never make it too far past the break-in interval and we're here to bring you just such an example.
We're dealing with a factory-blown Dodge that was put to sleep with just 3,000 miles on the odo. Nevertheless, this number has now been turned into a sweet one, since the wreck is up for sale. And you don't need to be an automotive engineer to figure out that getting your hands on a Hellcat powertrain with such a microscopic mileage means your project car is off to an awesome start.

It's worth mentioning that we're looking at a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that works with an eight-speed auto - regardless of the contraption that will end up being animated by these SRT organs, the burnouts are guaranteed.What about the damage on this SRT beast?
The images portraying the Dodge Charger Hellcat show that the airbags have been deployed, while the deep scars on the rims also offer a few clues towards the ordeal of this super-sedan. However, we can't be sure about the kind of accident that led to the fall of this Mopar machine.

The Hellcat you see here came to our attention via Cleveland Power and Performance, a specialist that handles such cases. In fact, the company turned to its Facebook page to let it slip that this is the 25th Hellcat that receives a new life.

The company likes to turn the tech goodies that survive the crashes into turn-key pallets. Heck, this is the kind of hardware that can easily determine an aficionado that didn't have a build project to start one.
