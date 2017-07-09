Elon Musk’s Tesla Model 3 Is The First Production-spec Example Of The Breed

A black-painted example equipped with neat-looking alloy wheels, the Model 3 in question is referred to as “SN1” (i.e. serial number 1). But as it happens, the car was originally reserved by Tesla
board member Ira Ehrenpreis. The question is, how did Ira’s car become Elon’s pride and joy?
Through Twitter, chief executive officer Elon Musk explains that Ira was the first to place a full deposit on the Model 3, so he had the rights to SN1. Bearing in mind Musk turned 46 years old last month, Ira thought that it would be a nice idea to give up his reservation
as a belated birthday present.
Elon, in response to a follower on Twitter, then opens up on other Tesla SN1 models he owns. And funnily enough, the Musk Man has the keys to the first-ever Roadster and Model X, though not the first Tesla Model S
.
Despite the fact production has started, the Tesla website doesn’t list the juicy details and configuration options for the Model 3 we’ve been all expecting for a long while now. It’s best to wait out until July 28, the day the EV
-maker will hold a grand handover party for the first 30 Model 3 vehicles.
Musk expects Tesla to be able to manufacture approximately 100 units of the newcomer in August, with production expected to ramp up to more than 1,500 in September. By year’s end, Model 3 production should hit 20,000 vehicles per month. On that note, the automaker's website continues to list the all-new Model 3
as a $35,000 vehicle before government grant and incentives, with a range of more than 215 miles per charge.
The first Model 3 production car
A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT