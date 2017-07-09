autoevolution

Elon Musk’s Tesla Model 3 Is The First Production-spec Example Of The Breed

9 Jul 2017, 9:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For once, Elon Musk kept his promise and delivered on what the skeptics thought that he would fail to do. The first production-spec Model 3 has rolled off the assembly line in Fremont, California, with the head honcho of the manufacturer confirming that he’s the owner of the electric sedan.
3 photos
First production-ready Tesla Model 3 (owned by Elon Musk)First production-ready Tesla Model 3 (owned by Elon Musk)
A black-painted example equipped with neat-looking alloy wheels, the Model 3 in question is referred to as “SN1” (i.e. serial number 1). But as it happens, the car was originally reserved by Tesla board member Ira Ehrenpreis. The question is, how did Ira’s car become Elon’s pride and joy?

Through Twitter, chief executive officer Elon Musk explains that Ira was the first to place a full deposit on the Model 3, so he had the rights to SN1. Bearing in mind Musk turned 46 years old last month, Ira thought that it would be a nice idea to give up his reservation as a belated birthday present.

Elon, in response to a follower on Twitter, then opens up on other Tesla SN1 models he owns. And funnily enough, the Musk Man has the keys to the first-ever Roadster and Model X, though not the first Tesla Model S.

Despite the fact production has started, the Tesla website doesn’t list the juicy details and configuration options for the Model 3 we’ve been all expecting for a long while now. It’s best to wait out until July 28, the day the EV-maker will hold a grand handover party for the first 30 Model 3 vehicles.

Musk expects Tesla to be able to manufacture approximately 100 units of the newcomer in August, with production expected to ramp up to more than 1,500 in September. By year’s end, Model 3 production should hit 20,000 vehicles per month. On that note, the automaker's website continues to list the all-new Model 3 as a $35,000 vehicle before government grant and incentives, with a range of more than 215 miles per charge.

 

The first Model 3 production car

A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Elon Musk Tesla Model 3 EV production Tesla sedan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business