autoevolution

Tesla Inviting Reservation Holders to Model 3 Test Drivers Late This Year

16 Jun 2017, 13:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Model 3 pre-launch brought an industry-first with the 400,000+ people who already placed a reservation for the vehicle even though they hadn't even seen it in production guise, let alone climb onboard or drive it.
5 photos
Tesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted Testing in Bay Area, Looks ReadyTesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted Testing in Bay Area, Looks ReadyTesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted Testing in Bay Area, Looks ReadyTesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted Testing in Bay Area, Looks Ready
Many would say it's a first only because most (read "all") manufacturers don't show their cars to the public one year ahead of production start and ask them to place reservations, but that doesn't change the fact it's an unprecedented situation.

Come July, all those 400k people (or God knows how many there are by now as Tesla hasn't released an update for nearly a year) will have to convert their reservations into orders, putting the company in the weird situation where it has one year's worth of production already accounted for.

This math only holds out if there are indeed roughly 400,000 reservations and Tesla actually manages to ramp up Model 3 production to 400,000 units per year by the end of 2018 (500,000 units overall), with both these presumptions being pretty unlikely.

Which would also explain why Tesla is openly anti-selling the Model 3, hoping more people would skip on the wait for the cheaper car and opt for a Model S or Model X instead. The company did it once again in the message announcing the start of Model 3 test drivers sent to some of the reservation holders.

The headline (via Electrek) read "Test Drive a Tesla," and the key here is the indefinite article. The rest of the text followed: "Model 3 test drives will begin late 2017. First priority will be for current reservation holders. Model S and Model X test drivers are available now." It's almost like that Nissan LEAF ad that said: "No one should have any reservations about getting an electric car today," only using other words.

But at least we did find out that Tesla plans to offer the first test drives "late this year," and since the first cars are destined for company employees - which will also act as a last-ditch evaluation phase - it all seems to fall within the official schedule. That says production should start by the end of next month, so we don't know about you, but we can think of 400,000 people who are getting more and more excited with each day that passes.
Tesla Model 3 tesla inc Tesla Motors model 3
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show