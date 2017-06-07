Tesla Should Make Another Announcement at the Semi Truck Event in September

It's fair to say Tesla is branching out in all sorts of directions and has enough things on its mind for the next few years. Or so you'd think. With its first mass-market model coming next month, a semi truck ready to break cover, the growing business of home battery storage, and the solar shingles to provide the power for them, Tesla's hands seem quite full.





There definitely is something, but what could it be? At this point, your guess is as good as any. Whatever it is, it's important enough to keep a secret for this long, so you are allowed to get excited. Don't go over the top, though, as this is Elon Musk we're talking about, and we all know how he gets carried away sometimes. Well, at least September isn't that far away now. And we've even left out a few things. For instance, the continuous work on improving the new Autopilot, which became an entirely in-house project following the Mobileye split. There's also completing the Gigafactory, building new ones, ramping up production to up to 500,000 units a year by 2018, and so on.It's becoming quite a task to keep track of every project that Musk's company currently has underway. Which is probably why we forgot to mention the Model Y electric crossover so far, the next road car to come after the launch of the Model 3 . Of course, all these plans depend on the success of the new sedan, so we're just a few months away from finding out if there'll even be a Tesla Inc. to talk about next year.Assuming there will be, it would appear like Musk has something else in store for us, something that hasn't been talked about so far. Either that, or he's just trying to build up hype for the semi truck event in September by suggesting there's more to it than simply unveiling a big rig with electric power. Not that that alone would be an easy feat.When asked during the shareholder meeting whether there are other projects at Tesla we might not know about, the CEO gave one of his typical answers that get people talking and their imagination flying. “There’s a few other things I haven’t mentioned here," he said, according to The Verge . "I just like, really recommend showing up for the semi truck unveiling. Maybe there’s a little more than we’re saying here. Maybe. Could be. Who knows?”There definitely is something, but what could it be? At this point, your guess is as good as any. Whatever it is, it's important enough to keep a secret for this long, so you are allowed to get excited. Don't go over the top, though, as this is Elon Musk we're talking about, and we all know how he gets carried away sometimes. Well, at least September isn't that far away now.