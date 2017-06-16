autoevolution

All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Priced from $21,795

16 Jun 2017, 13:08 UTC ·
by
Following the lead set by the Impreza, Subaru has made an all-new new Crosstrek model for the 2018 model year. Revealed two months ago at the New York Auto Show, the raised 5-door has now gone on sale from $21,795.
If you take delivery into account, the base price increases to $22,710. Should that put you off from buying it and send you straight into the arms of an SUV? Well no, as the Crosstrek does everything a Subaru should.

For example, it comes standard with AWD, which most CUVs miss out on. Power comes from a familiar 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder engine, but it's gone up from 148 hp last year to 152 hp. A six-speed manual is standard on the base model(last year it had a 5-speed), but high-end trim levels have the CVT installed. 8.7 inches of ground clearance isn't too shabby either.

Although the IIHS hasn't tested it yet, the Crosstrek should get the same Top Safety Pick+ rating as the Impreza. After all, it's built on the same platform and in the same factory.

Another thing that the car does well is fuel economy: 23 miles per gallon city, 29 mpg city, and 25 mpg combined with a manual, or 27 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined on the CVT.

Three trim levels are being offered: 2.0i, Premium, and Limited. Standard kit includes a new 6.5-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The Premium will set you back $23,510 for the 6MT or $23,510 for the CVT. It gets Starling Connected Services, heated front seats and wipers, heated mirrors and a sound-insulated windshield.

The CVT-equipped Premium is subject to a bunch of packages. Combined, a moonroof, blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert add $1,400. Eyesight is another $1,395, adding blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert.

Finally, the range-topping Crosstrek Limited costs $27,210 and is CVT-only. It comes with 18-inch wheels, keyless access with push-button start, six-way power driver’s seat, steering responsive headlights, LED low beams, blind spot detection, land change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. You also get leather in black or gray with orange stitching. Navigation and a Harman Kardon stereo come bundled up for $3,445.
