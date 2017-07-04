2017 Camaro ZL1 Girlfriend Learns How to Do a Burnout, Also Does Yoga

Let's say that your SO asks you to teach her how to pull a burnout, not hiding the fact that her aim is to beat you in a burnout competition? Why would you accept such a request?

Well, you do want to make your girlfriend happy, don't you? Besides, hooning a car together with your girlfriend is good fun for both of you, especially on the 4th of July.And you don't have to imagine such an episode, as the shenanigan we described above is precisely what YouTuber GuitarmageddonZL1 and his SO Lauren did for a recent clip they released.Truth be told, Nick (this is the vlogger's actual name) did have one extra reason to fulfil Lauren's wish and it might have to do with all the time she spends accompanying him during wild driving sessions in their two Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s - remember the time when the uber-loud aftermarket exhaust of the guy's fifth-gen ZL1 blew the side airbags while they were trying to enjoy some motoring time together (read: driving at 140 mph)?You should jump to the 5:48 point of the clip below for Lauren's burnout adventure. Oh, and by the way, this can also serve as a brief tutorial on using the Line Lock feature of the 2017 Camaro ZL1.Nick promised he and Lauren would be back with the tire-shredding contest mentioned in this video, so we might just get to show you how this couple plays the Camaro ZL1 tandem hooning game.Until then, we'll remind you that the sixth-gen ZL1 can be used for much more complicated purposes. You know, stuff like lapping the Nurburgring in 7:16 , which, admittedly, requires the 1LE track package and deep knowledge of both the car and the infamous German circuit.Come to think of it, lapping the Ring couple-style could make for one hell of a competition, but this is another story for another time.