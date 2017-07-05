autoevolution

Twin-Turbo Shelby GT350 Mustang Brutalizes Its Rear Tires

If you’re looking for a twin-turbo setup, Fathouse Fabrications of Martinsville, Indiana is a shop you should definitely check out. One of the tuner’s latest creations is an excessively brutal Shelby GT350 Mustang.
When talking GT350, it’s hard not to focus the discussion on the beating heart of the naturally aspirated monster. The 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 is a future classic, 8,200 rpm redline and all, but some people aren’t happy with the goodies the flat-plane crank mill offers in standard tune. This, then, is where the aftermarket steps in and forced induction saves the day.

Fathouse Fabrications’ take on the Shelby-ified pony starts with not one, but two Precision 6266 DBB turbochargers and two Tial Sport wastegates. An uprated fuel system and a Borla ATAK active exhaust later, the GT350 churns out 737 horsepower and in excess of 630 pound-feet of torque on pump gas and 7 psi of boost. Crank things up to 8 psi and E85 fuel, and expect 832 ponies ready at a moment’s notice to massacre the rear tires.

The mods list goes far beyond the engine bay, though. The 19-inch Forgeline wheels, for example, are complemented by a more aggressive stance thanks to BMR Rear control arms and bushings. To ensure the clutch doesn’t give up after a couple of burnouts, the Indiana-based shop swapped the original unit for a McLeod RXT with an aluminum flywheel.

More power also equals more heat, the reason why cooling has also been addressed by FatFab’s in-house developed transmission and differential coolers. All in all, the GT350 in question is an absolutely glorious build.

The Ford Motor Company will address the GT350’s limitations with the all-new GT500, a muscle car that’s due to go on sale for the 2019 model year. Expected to be showcased early next year at the Detroit Auto Show, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the innards of the most extreme S550 Mustang yet. What’s certain, however, is that the all-new GT500 will up the ante beyond 662 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque.

