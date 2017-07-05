Twin-Turbo Shelby GT350 Mustang Brutalizes Its Rear Tires

When talking GT350, it’s hard not to focus the discussion on the beating heart of the naturally aspirated monster. The 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 is a future classic, 8,200 rpm redline and all, but some people aren’t happy with the goodies the flat-plane crank mill offers in standard tune. This, then, is where the aftermarket steps in and forced induction saves the day.
Fathouse Fabrications’ take on the Shelby-ified pony starts with not one, but two Precision 6266 DBB turbochargers and two Tial Sport wastegates. An uprated fuel system and a Borla ATAK
active exhaust later, the GT350 churns out 737 horsepower and in excess of 630 pound-feet of torque on pump gas and 7 psi of boost. Crank things up to 8 psi and E85 fuel, and expect 832 ponies ready at a moment’s notice to massacre the rear tires.
The mods list goes far beyond the engine bay, though. The 19-inch Forgeline wheels, for example, are complemented by a more aggressive stance thanks to BMR Rear control arms and bushings. To ensure the clutch doesn’t give up after a couple of burnouts, the Indiana-based shop swapped the original unit for a McLeod RXT with an aluminum flywheel.
More power also equals more heat, the reason why cooling has also been addressed by FatFab’s in-house developed transmission and differential coolers. All in all, the GT350
in question is an absolutely glorious build.
The Ford Motor Company will address the GT350’s limitations with the all-new GT500, a muscle car that’s due to go on sale for the 2019 model year. Expected to be showcased early next year at the Detroit Auto Show, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the innards of the most extreme S550 Mustang yet. What’s certain, however, is that the all-new GT500
will up the ante beyond 662 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque.