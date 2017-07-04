2018 Ford Mustang Order Guide Companion Details Carbon Sport Interior Package

Order code 68C, as featured in the companion, consists of four highlights: carbon fiber
for the instrument panel and shift knob, ebony leather-wrapped seats with Alcantara detailing, as well as Alcantara door inserts. The Black Accent Package (60B) goes together nicely with the Carbon Sport Interior, adding 19-inch Ebony Black wheels, a black-painted decklid spoiler, and black badging. It should be noted, however, that these bits and bobs are available only if the black-painted roof is also specified.
The companion, which comes courtesy of Mustang 6G
forum member disneyfun1, also includes two performance packages. The one for the GT (67G) is headlined by an exclusive front air splitter, rear wing spoiler, strut-tower brace, K-brace, upsized rear sway bar, and larger radiator. In the EcoBoost-powered Mustang’s case, the Performance Package (67E) doesn’t contain as many goodies as does its counterpart for the GT model.
Beyond these, the 2018 Ford Mustang
order guide companion offers information on two packages we are already acquainted with: EcoBoost Wheel and Stripe Package, as well as EcoBoost Premium Pony Package. Unfortunately no, Ford has yet to say anything about the overhauled powerplants and the performance gains brought by the 10-speed auto.
Something else that’s notably absent from the companion is one of the facelifted Mustang’s most important elements: MagneRide suspension. Already confirmed by Ford
, the magnetic dampers should be offered as a standalone option on both the EcoBoost and GT models, but only as long as the Performance Package has been already ticked from the options list.
A newity Ford got right for 2018 is electronic line-lock
, which is now standard for both Mustang flavors. The system allows for the rear wheels to shred themselves silly for no more than 15 seconds at a time.