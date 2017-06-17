2018 Ford Mustang GT: 7,500 RPM Redline Confirmed

As you can notice from bigchiefbuffalo’s Instagram clip, the GT Fastback for the 2018 model year can light up the rear tires as easy as pie. The smoke show is nice and all, tire squeal included, but the highlight is the higher redline of the reworked Coyote V8. As confirmed by Mustang6G forum
member y5e06, the 5.0-liter tower-of-power is able to rev up to 7,500 rpm.
By comparison, the 2015 to 2017 Mustang GT can handle 7,000 rpm, whereas the flat-plane crank Voodoo V8 of the Shelby GT350 ups the ante to a screaming 8,250 rpm. A potential Easter Egg suggests that the 2018 Mustang GT will develop 470 horsepower and 455 pound-feet
. From an official standpoint, however, the Ford Motor Company describes it as a “more powerful”
engine capable of “delivering robust low-end torque.”
Improved fuel efficiency is also on the menu thanks to dual-fuel injection (direct and port). A 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors should also pay dividend at the gas pump. As for the somewhat richer exhaust sound than that produced by yesteryear’s pony, the 2018 Mustang GT can be equipped with an active valve exhaust system
.
In the case of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, the four-banger now serves as the entry-level engine choice because the N/A V6 is no longer available. Ford teases us with an increase in torque, but offers no specific figure on the matter. The Focus RS
might serve as a clue about what’s in the offing, for it develops 40 ponies and 30 lb-ft more than the 2017 Mustang EcoBoost.
Watch this space for more 2018 Mustang news as we get it.
See ya later Austin! Super fun job with a killer team! Thank you @mpcurtet @mj68_productions #fordmustang #doughnutstilldeath #burninrubber
A post shared by Paul Abell (@bigchiefbuffalo) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT