autoevolution

2018 Ford Focus RS Expected To Cost $41,995

 
10 Jun 2017, 14:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At $36,995 including destination, the Focus RS for the 2017 model year is pretty good value for money considering what a hoot the compact hot hatchback is to drive. For 2018, however, the EcoBoost-powered will get its net price bumped to a rather unnerving $41,995.
This information comes courtesy of Cars Direct, and as it happens, $41,995 is more than what Ford asks for a Mustang GT Premium. And that’s a lot of green dollar bills. In truth, however, the $5,000 bump buys you a limited-edition version of the RS, not the regular model.

Created as a last hurrah before the all-new generation of the Focus steps into the limelight, the 2018 Ford Focus RS for North America will spawn 1,500 units. A thousand of those are spoken for by the U.S. market, with the remaining 500 going to Canada. Other than the fact it's equipped nicely from the get-go, the 2018 Focus RS also brags with a mechanical limited-slip differential developed by UK-based Quaife.

The 13 percent price increase also comes with standard RS2 Package goodies, as in voice-activated navigation, Recaro bucket seats with leather and suede microfiber upholstery, carbon fiber trim, and a heated steering wheel. Then there are the 19-inch premium alloy wheels, which are finished in black for extra visual drama. Speaking of which, the black roof is joined by a rear roof spoiler painted in matte black.

As ever, the belly of the all-wheel-driven beast is a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder heart rated at 350 horsepower (261 kW). In terms of torque, that would be a heady 350 pound-feet (474 Nm) sent to whichever wheel needs it most through a six-speed manual transmission. On full song, the Focus RS can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in merely 4.7 seconds. And yes, it has a Drift Mode button somewhere in there for you to unleash your inner hooligan.

As for the all-new Focus, the Mk IV will hit dealer lots sometime next year for model year 2019 in three body styles: five-door hatchback, station wagon, and sedan. A crossover-like Focus Active might also make the cut.
2018 Ford Focus RS price Ford Focus RS Special Edition Ford Focus hot hatchback Ford
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75