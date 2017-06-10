2018 Ford Focus RS Expected To Cost $41,995

At $36,995 including destination, the Focus RS for the 2017 model year is pretty good value for money considering what a hoot the compact hot hatchback is to drive. For 2018
, however, the EcoBoost-powered will get its net price bumped to a rather unnerving $41,995.
This information comes courtesy of Cars Direct
, and as it happens, $41,995 is more than what Ford asks for a Mustang GT Premium. And that’s a lot of green dollar bills. In truth, however, the $5,000 bump buys you a limited-edition version of the RS, not the regular model.
Created as a last hurrah before the all-new generation of the Focus steps into the limelight, the 2018 Ford Focus RS for North America will spawn 1,500 units. A thousand of those are spoken for by the U.S. market, with the remaining 500 going to Canada. Other than the fact it's equipped nicely from the get-go, the 2018 Focus RS also brags with a mechanical limited-slip differential
developed by UK-based Quaife.
The 13 percent price increase also comes with standard RS2 Package
goodies, as in voice-activated navigation, Recaro bucket seats with leather and suede microfiber upholstery, carbon fiber trim, and a heated steering wheel. Then there are the 19-inch premium alloy wheels, which are finished in black for extra visual drama. Speaking of which, the black roof is joined by a rear roof spoiler painted in matte black.
As ever, the belly of the all-wheel-driven beast is a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder heart rated at 350 horsepower (261 kW). In terms of torque, that would be a heady 350 pound-feet (474 Nm) sent to whichever wheel needs it most through a six-speed manual transmission. On full song, the Focus RS
can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in merely 4.7 seconds. And yes, it has a Drift Mode button somewhere in there for you to unleash your inner hooligan.
As for the all-new Focus, the Mk IV
will hit dealer lots sometime next year for model year 2019 in three body styles: five-door hatchback, station wagon, and sedan. A crossover-like Focus Active might also make the cut.