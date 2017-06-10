autoevolution

Saleen Squeezes 730 Horsepower From Mustang GT

 
Ever since it started tuning Mustangs, Saleen Automotive’s specialty has always been power. The latest product from the Corona-headquartered manufacturer abides by that rule, packing something like 730 ponies from a mildly modified Coyote 5.0-liter V8 powerplant.
Priced from approximately $87,500 including the donor vehicle, the Saleen 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition is a limited-run breed with plenty of bragging rights. Created as a nod to the Fox-bodied racing car that won the SCCA/ESCORT Endurance series in 1987 for driver, manufacturer, team, and tire championships, the white-and-yellow bruiser is based on Saleen’s Black Label Mustang.

The heady horsepower figure comes courtesy of a water-cooled 3.2-liter supercharger, but Saleen has even more ludicrous performance in the offing. Other than the road-going 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition, a track-oriented derivative will be launched with 750 HP on tap. Compared to the road-going car, the go-faster model as no rear seats, a four-point roll cage, and upgraded cooling.

Slated to start production this fall, the unapologetic pony further boasts Racecraft suspension with camber/caster plates and General Tire G-Max RS rubber. “We are extremely proud to introduce the first summer tire for General with such a legendary brand as Saleen. The new ultra-high performance G-MAX RS is a tire that we have been anticipating for several years,” commented General’s director of all things marketing, Travis Roffler.

On a slight tangent, the Ford Motor Company has a stupendously powerful Mustang of its own in the pipeline. Expected to be baptized Shelby GT500, the ultimate version of the S550 Mustang will go official in the 2019 model year. Based on spy videos and pics, it’s highly likely the big bad ‘Stang will employ the flat-plane crank Voodoo V8 and a blower for good measure. Bearing in mind that Ford is benchmarking the thing against the likes of the Camaro ZL1, it’s as clear as day to assume that 700 HP is a bit of an understatement.
